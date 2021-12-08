Local US newspapers join lawsuits against Google and Facebook – Link

A judiciary committee will review the applications against Google and Facebook and decide whether it is possible to open the cases individually or together

US newspaper editorial groups have banded together to file suit against Google and Facebook, according to the website Axios, under the argument that companies monopolized the digital advertising market, taking space from news vehicles. The groups command local publications in several US states, and the movement takes place amidst debate about the impact of large technology companies on the production of local journalism.

According to the website, the movement is national and has more than 200 newspapers involved in dozens of American states. The first lawsuit, in January, came from Doug Reynolds, a partner at HD Media, a company that brings together several newspapers in the State of Virginia. A coalition of lawyers agreed to represent news outlets across the country seeking similar actions. For these groups, made up of small publications, the impact on advertising funding of news production is greater than for large conglomerates such as The New York Times Company, which owns the The New York Times. None of the 10 biggest US dailies are part of the processes, for example.

Clayton Fitzsimmons, one of the lawyers, says the purpose of the lawsuits is “to repair damage done to newspapers in the past” by the tech giants. The other purpose would be “to establish a new system going forward, in which newspapers are not just competitive again, but can thrive,” he said.

In the team that works against the big technology companies, there are lawyers specialized in litigation and, so far, 30 editorial groups are responsible for the action. Of these, 17 have already filed some type of antitrust suit in the American Courts.

Now, a judiciary committee will review the applications and decide whether it is possible to open the cases individually or together. The orders remain open since they were delivered, in October of this year, and also target the explanation of Google and Facebook about the news management done by the two companies.

According to the axios, Google has a precedent previously analyzed by the US Department of Justice. At the time, in October 2020, authorities found the company for monopoly and antitrust violations over advertising in a court case. Facebook is still on trial by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for a similar case.

“Google is the gateway to the Internet and a giant in search advertising,” US Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said in the lawsuit. According to Rosen, the company “kept its monopoly power through exclusionary practices that are harmful to competition.”

See the list of groups and newspapers that make up the coalition:

