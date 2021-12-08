LoL: Riot reveals Ekko Fogolume skin and new Elder Skins

Riot Games has unveiled a new series themed skin arcane. it is about the Ekko Fogofire, which should arrive on the server in the last patch of the year. The price of the skin has yet to be revealed, but you can now buy your Riot Points at E-Gifts Bazaar . There you can buy your cheapest RP to put on a show (in style) in Summoner’s Rift.

See below a preview of the Ekko Fogolume skin, and then its art:

Ekko Fogolume lol
Skin art Ekko Fogolume (Photo: Publicity/Riot Games)

In addition to Ekko Fogolume, Riot showed two more skins from the Elderberry line, and the champions who will receive them are Gnar and Rek’Sai. Check out:

Art of Gnar Elder and Ekko Elder:

Gnar Elder Skin
Gnar Elderberry (Photo: Riot Games)
skin Rek'Sai Elderberry
Rek’Sai Elderberry (Photo: Riot Games)

As well as Ekko’s skin, prices for Rek’Sai and Gnar skins were not revealed either, but to save on buying them, buy your RP card at E-Gifts Bazaar! The site is completely safe and reliable, accepts all major payment methods.

