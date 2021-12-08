LoL: Riot reveals Ekko Fogolume skin and new Elder Skins

Riot Games has unveiled a new series themed skin arcane. it is about the Ekko Fogofire, which should arrive on the server in the last patch of the year. The price of the skin has yet to be revealed, but you can now buy your Riot Points at E-Gifts Bazaar . There you can buy your cheapest RP to put on a show (in style) in Summoner’s Rift.

See below a preview of the Ekko Fogolume skin, and then its art:

Continue after advertising Firelight Ekko lights up the PBE 🔦⏱ pic.twitter.com/Dl2z9c2u4I — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) December 7, 2021

In addition to Ekko Fogolume, Riot showed two more skins from the Elderberry line, and the champions who will receive them are Gnar and Rek’Sai. Check out:

New Elderwood Creatures Coming to the PBE 💚 Elderwood Gnar & Rek’Sai have been spotted 👀 pic.twitter.com/lNbuVWAVlb — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) December 7, 2021

Art of Gnar Elder and Ekko Elder:

As well as Ekko's skin, prices for Rek'Sai and Gnar skins were not revealed either.