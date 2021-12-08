LOL, Valorant and Wild Rift down: Riot Games servers crash | strategy games

On Downdetector, a platform that monitors online services, games present complaints from 12 pm in Brazil. The peak, however, happened around 1pm. LOL received the highest number of reports, around 330. The site also registers complaints in other countries, such as the United States, where League of Legends reached more than two thousand notifications, while Valorant received 920.

According to users, the main problem is not being able to login due to the failure of connection with the developer’s servers. As such, players receive “unexpected error” messages to log into game clients.

The portal also shows that the error may be connected to a problem with AWS, an Amazon service that offers solutions in the cloud. Around the same time as the Riot games, he started receiving reports on Downdectector. The developer, like other large companies, would use AWS to log into games.