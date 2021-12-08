Luiz Bacci gets annoyed with Safadão and exposes all the revolt live on Record; look!

After releasing the verb on your Instagram profile, Luiz Bacci decided to detonate wesley naughty during the City Alert, gives record. This Monday (6), the presenter criticized the singer because of the presence of the DJ Ivis on your show.

Ivis, it should be remembered, is accused of attempted murder against his ex-wife Pamella Holanda. He was released on October 22 after spending more than three months in the Irmã Imelda Lima Pontes maximum security prison, located in Itaitinga, in the Metropolitan Region of Ceará.

“This man who was recorded beating his wife is the one who was backstage at Wesley Safadão’s concert. I bought five tickets, I was going with my friends, but I was disappointed, extremely disappointed”, vented the journalist, disgusted.

Luiz Bacci stated that he gave up going to the event and that he received complaints from famous people who were present at the show, held last Saturday (4): “Several artists who were invited to his show here in São Paulo felt discredited. Gee, vip guest next to a guy who just got out of his chair because he beat his wife? And he didn’t do time! He was released and is responding in freedom”.

“Safadão himself sent me a message yesterday: ‘Who am I to judge DJ Ivis?’ You are an opinion maker! I’m not wanting you to get revenge on DJ Ivis, hit him or leave cursing him, but I don’t think it’s right for you to put him on stage, have him at your show as a VIP guest.”, shot the famous.

The Record contracted also questioned Wesley Safadão: “What do I think, Safadão? My opinion, who am I around so many people who are in your ear pulling your ass? Not with me! This woman beater DJ Ivis must stay home! If you think you’re a good composer, by the way it is, a lot of people like his work, leave him at home composing, but don’t put it on your stage”.

