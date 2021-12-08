Lula remains in the lead, followed by Bolsonaro and Moro, according to a Quaest survey; see the numbers

RIO — The scenario of voting intentions for the presidency in the 2022 elections remains favorable to former president Lula (PT), according to a new survey by Genial/Quaest, a data intelligence company that analyzes social networks and public opinion polls . The PT leader leads in all scenarios, in the first and second rounds. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) remains in second place, but is defeated in any second round situation.

The stimulated poll presented four electoral scenarios. In none of them, however, Lula won in the first round. Its performance is better without the presence of former judge Sergio Moro (Podemos) in the dispute, although the PT’s variation is small: ranging from 46% of valid votes, in its worst-case scenario, to 48%, in the best. Bolsonaro also performed better when his former justice minister was not taken into account.

In the scenario with seven pre-candidates, Lula would have 46% of the votes; Bolsonaro, 23%; Sergio Moro would come third, with 10%; Ciro Gomes, in fourth place, with 5%; João Doria (PSDB), with 2%; and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) and Felipe D’Ávila tied with 1%. The number of blanks and nulls is 7% and that of undecided, 5%.

In a scenario without the presence of Doria, Pacheco and D’Ávila, Lula remains in the lead with 47% of voting intentions, followed by Bolsonaro, with 24%. Sergio Moro appears with 11%, while Ciro comes next with 7%.

In a third scenario, without Doria, Moro and D’Ávila, Lula has his best performance, with 48% of the votes. Bolsonaro is also growing, reaching 27%. Ciro appears with 8%, and Pacheco, with 2%, complete the list.

In the last frame without Moro, Pacheco and D’Ávila, Lula has 47% of the vote intentions, followed by Bolsonaro, with 27%; Ciro Gomes, with 7%; and João Doria, with 5%.

In the second round simulations, Lula wins in all scenarios: 55% of the votes against Bolsonaro’s 31%; 53% against 29% of Sergio Moro; 54% against 21% for Ciro Gomes; 57% against 14% of João Doria; and 58% against 13% of Rodrigo Pacheco.

Even without the PT’s presence, Bolsonaro would also be defeated in the scenarios raised by the research. He appears with 31% of the voting intentions against 34% for Sergio Moro, and with 34% against 39% for Ciro Gomes.

The survey was carried out in person between the 2nd and 5th of December, with 2,037 interviews in 120 municipalities in 26 states and the Federal District. The confidence level of the survey is 95%, and the margin of error is 2 percentage points, up or down. The study that has been monitoring the government’s assessment since July was carried out by Quaest.

government disapproval recedes

The disapproval of the Bolsonaro government fell from 56% in November to 50% this month. This was the first drop since July, when the index was 45%. Approval fluctuated from 19% last month to 21% this time.

Contrary to the national scenario, however, the Northeast was the only region that registered an increase in disapproval of the government. It fluctuated from 60% in November to 61% this month. Approval among Northeasterners also oscillated negatively: from 16% to 14% in the same period. The region in which the Bolsonaro government advanced the most was the south of Brazil. There, his disapproval dropped from 54% last month to 40% in December. Approval increased by seven percentage points: from 19% to 26% in the same period.

The main weakness of the government, according to the survey, is in the fight against inflation, as 70% of those interviewed negatively assess Bolsonaro’s stance on the matter. Furthermore, 41% see the economy as the main problem in the country. In November, however, this index was 48%.

Among economic factors, 18% see unemployment as the worst item, followed by economic growth (14%) and inflation (9%).

13% do not know Sergio Moro

Even in third place in voting intentions for the first round in 2022, former judge Sergio Moro is not recognized by 13% of respondents. The majority, 61%, know him, but would not vote for him for the presidency. According to the survey, 19% know and could vote for the former judge, while 6% know him and would vote for him.

Former minister Ciro Gomes is not known by 18% and 55% know him, but would not vote for him, while 22% know and could vote. 4% are convinced that they know the pedetista and would vote for him.

Another candidate of the so-called “third way”, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, is not recognized by 24% of voters and 59% know him, but would not vote for him.

Only 2% do not know President Jair Bolsonaro, but 64% of those who do know him would not vote for him. With former president Lula, the number is even lower: 1% of voters do not know him. Among those who know him, 43% would not vote for him, 19% could vote for and 36% would vote for the PT.

Rodrigo Pacheco and Felipe D’Ávila are the most unknown by voters. The president of the Senate was not recognized by 57% of those interviewed, while D’Ávila did not reach 74%.