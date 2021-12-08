Luxury handbags and cars from the “King of Bitcoin” are auctioned

The goods of Cláudio Oliveira, also known as the “King of Bitcoin”, will be auctioned next Monday (13). Valued at around 1.5 million, the items range from luxury cars to designer handbags. According to Kronberg Leilões, the company responsible for the auction, the money acquired will be used to pay creditors.

The auction will have 57 lots and those interested need to register in advance on the site to place bids. Luxury vehicles that belonged to Oliveira are the main highlights. The offers include a BMW X5 M, from 2017/2018, valued at BRL 322.8 thousand, and a Porsche Panamera 4EHYB, from 2017/2018, valued at BRL 505.8 thousand.

Luxury handbags from the brands Chanel, Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent Paris and Dolce & Gabana are also the highlights of the auction. Each piece has an initial bid above R$2,000. But there are more affordable items. With an initial bid of R$50, a white wallet is the cheapest good. Soon after, two belts appear that must have starting bids of R$100.

The assets are being auctioned off after Oliveira was arrested in July by the Federal Police. He is accused of leading a fraud in the cryptocurrency market that has harmed thousands of investors.

