Magazine Luiza’s share (MGLU3) drops to 10% and more retailers are low with weak sector data and attention to Copom

Source: ri.magazineluiza.com.br

SAO PAULO – While the Ibovespa seeks its fifth straight session of gains, the day is negative for the main shares of companies with exposure to e-commerce, after some sessions of relief for assets. At 12:40 pm (Brasilia time), Magazine Luiza’s shares (MGLU3) dropped 9.19%, to R$ 6.92, dropping more than 10% in the day’s low, while Via (VIIA3) had a drop of 3.10% at the same time, to R$5.62, and AMER3 retreated less, 1.24%, to R$29.43.

This Wednesday, retail sales data for October were released, which once again disappointed by registering a negative change of 0.1% compared to September, compared to a forecast by Refinitiv analysts of a 0.8% increase. In the annual comparison, the low was 7.1%, compared to an expected drop of 5.6%.

Seven of the ten retail segments followed by the survey released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) exhibited a drop in real sales between September and October, after discounting seasonal effects. Among them, the segment of furniture and appliances, with a drop of 0.5%.

“In general, retail activities remain on a downward trajectory amid persistently high inflation, tightening financial conditions, increased household indebtedness and the shift of a greater proportion of private consumption from the goods market to the services sector (resulting from the flexibilization sanitary restrictions and greater mobility)”, points out the economic analysis team at XP Investimentos.

After the release of retail sales data, Citi reduced its projections for Brazilian economic growth for this year and for the next. Now, the bank expects economic growth of 4.5% in 2021, compared to a previous projection of 4.7%. For 2022, the expectation increased to just 0.3% of GDP, against an expansion of 0.6% previously estimated.

“Retail sales confirm the disappointing performance of the activity, triggering downgrades in our growth projections”, he highlighted in a report, adding that, in general, “this result of retail sales confirms our concern that GDP may not grow this quarter (after contraction in both the second and third quarters)”, he stated.

Citi also cited a recent revision in the historical series of GDP data as justification for the worsening in its forecast for the performance of economic activity in 2022. The IBGE reported last week that the economy contracted by 0.4% in the second quarter. compared to the previous three months, against a drop of 0.1% previously disclosed.

The retail data preceded the release of the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) at its last meeting in 2021, with market consensus expected to raise interest rates to 9.25% per year and new hikes next year, impacting consumption projections in a scenario of economic activity already decelerating.

Inflation weighs

Also highlighted, Levante Ideias de Investimentos also points out the inflation of electronic commerce in the country, which is already 18.76% considering the period from January to October, above the IPCA and IGP-M.

The 9% drop in online prices, resulting from the Black Friday offers in November, reduced this increase in prices, but still maintain an accumulated high of around 9.8% in the year, surpassing the IPCA preview for the same period. of 9.5%.

After Black Friday, new price increases of around 2.4% compared to October were observed, according to the Brazilian Institute of Retail Executives (Ibevar).

The lower income classes have contributed less to the advance of online sales in recent months, highlights the Institute, with the A and B classes increasing their share of purchases through digital channels more significantly, from around 10% to 16, 5% of the shopping basket in the comparison between the third quarter of 2021 and the same period of 2020. The class C already has a less expressive advance, from 8% to 9.6%, according to Kantar Consultoria.

“Although there was strong expectation that Black Friday sales would offset third-quarter margins below expectations by retailers, data released by research firms indicated a weaker Black Friday as the macroeconomic scenario worsened, resulting in higher inflation and the interest rate”, analysts assess. Because of this, there was a movement of smaller discounts by retailers, with inflation of electronics showing an increase of approximately 25% in two years.

Now, they point out, retailers Magazine Luiza, Via and Lojas Americanas have been betting on Christmas purchases, although they already consider lower sales due to the macro scenario, weighing heavily for the sector. Assets accumulate lows of 72% (MGLU3), 65% (VIIA3) and 61% (AMER3) in the year, among the worst performances of the Ibovespa in 2021.

Fall in share price

It is worth mentioning that, even in the midst of the strong decline in assets, many analysis houses are still reluctant to use the papers. The day before, BTG Pactual reduced the recommendation for the shares of VIIA3 to neutral, reducing the target price from R$21 to R$8, still a potential 38% increase compared to the previous day’s closing.

The review is based on a combination of increased competition, exposure to the electronics and home appliance segment and uncertainties regarding future provisions and monetization of tax credits in its balance sheet, which, for the bank, could affect the company’s ability to invest in the growth of its operation.

“Although Via has followed the main players and invested in service levels to reduce delivery time and cost, which could help the company in terms of competitiveness to attract consumers and sellers to its platform, we still see a challenging scenario in the short term term, with a more difficult comparative basis compared to last year, a more competitive scenario for e-commerce and the recently announced provisions expected for the coming years”, highlighted the analysts.

The bank reduced Magalu’s target price from BRL 26 to BRL 16, but maintained a purchase recommendation, noting that the company will be one of the winners of Brazilian e-commerce. The recommendation for AMER3 is also for purchase, with a target price of R$45, pointing out that the recent deal that culminated in the merger of LAME and B2W (giving rise to Americanas SA) should unlock value, with AMER to be seen ( and evaluated) as a multichannel player.

In a report this week that brought the perception of local investors about the retail sector, XP’s analysis team highlighted that the negative view on e-commerce remains. “We found investors more skeptical with the structural scenario of the segment, while the short-term perspective is quite negative”, they assess.

The view of analysts at the house remains cautious for the segment, as they believe that short-term results should remain under pressure due to greater competition and macroeconomic deterioration. “However, the allocation in the segment remains low and, as a result, we can see a recovery in stock prices in the short term if there is a movement of covering short positions against more positive news from the macro side (which is not the base scenario at this moment)”, they assess.

(with information from Reuters)

