Maksoud Plaza, an iconic hotel in SP, closes its doors this Tuesday after 42 years of activity – São Paulo

One of the icons of São Paulo’s hotel industry, the Maksoud Plaza announced the end of activities on Tuesday, 7th, at 42 years of age. The space — which was at its height in the 1980s and 1990s and received national and international celebrities, such as Frank Sinatra — will continue to exist as a brand and there are plans to reopen at a new address.

In crisis, the hotel was under judicial reorganization since 2020. In a note signed by the administrator (HM Hotéis) and the parent company (Hidroservice Engenharia), the closure is attributed to the “covid-19 crisis” and to the “Hidroservice Group’s restructuring plan”. A report published by Estadão in 2020 also pointed out that the space was the target of a long family dispute.

To state, the president of the hotel, Henry Maksoud Neto said he is in “advanced negotiations” with developers to reopen the space at a new address. The current building was the judicial auction in 2011 (because of labor debts), in which it was won for R$ 70 million by entrepreneurs Fernando Simões and Jussara Elaine Simões (linked to JSL Logística), but the sale was questioned for years in court. The space must be delivered to the owners by the end of the month, upon payment of the updated amount of R$132 million.

“All this know-how is still with us. We have some advanced negotiations and we will soon announce these partnerships, which will be important to keep us generating jobs and honoring the commitments that remained in RJ (judicial recovery)”, said Maksoud Grandson. According to him, the debts of the group, which includes Maksoud Plaza, are around R$ 300 million, but they could be repaid with the sale of other properties.

In a statement, the property’s owners highlighted that the “allocating is restricted to the property, not involving, therefore, any of the activities previously carried out on the site”, without providing details about the plans for the use of the space. The address — on Rua São Carlos do Pinhal, in the Avenida Paulista region — became a reference for its colorful façade, panoramic elevators, large atrium with hanging gardens and a view of the expanded downtown area of ​​São Paulo.

The hotel’s announcement still remembers the more than 3 million people who stayed in its 416 rooms. According to him, customers with scheduled reservations will be “immediately” refunded. On site, there was also an events center, theatre, some shops, restaurant and bars, including the award-winning Frank Bar, which is planning to reopen at the new address.

This Tuesday, access to the site was closed with guardrails. Inside, the 170 employees are still working, but now they dismantle and pack the furniture. They were told about the closure in the morning by Maksoud Neto — unofficially, the news had been circulating at least since Monday, 6.

O state tried to listen to some employees. The hotel’s communication team informed that they are thrilled — most of them have 20, 30 years of work at the hotel — and would not be able to speak.

Bartender in front of the Frank Bar, located in the hotel lobby, Rafael Pires comments that there were rumors about the closure. “The news was shocking, we were very sad. We are saddened by all the families who received this news of the end of their income, in this economically uncertain period.”

For the past seven years, the bar has attracted patrons who for the most part don’t stay there. “The Frank Bar has always been the diamond in the crown, it was something apart from what happened inside the hotel. Even with all the bad news and rumors of recent years, the Frank Bar has always remained with a public, profitable, awarded and with a team that many bars are envious of”, he says. “We have always been a showcase for the hotel, the biggest attraction, always evolving and launching trends in Brazilian cocktails.”

Closing surprises neighbors and hotel patrons

The surprise at the closing of the iconic hotel was also on the sidewalks. The security guards who guaranteed the restriction of access, people have stopped and asked about the hotel’s destination. “I’ve lost count of how many people asked just this morning,” says one of the security guards, under the umbrella.

Juliana Alcantara, 32-year-old accounting assistant, did, however, get permission to approach and take a photo of the entrance. She says she doubted the closure and, therefore, decided to go to the front of the place, where she married Fernando Vieira Alcântara, an IT analyst 10 years ago. It was the first time he returned to the site. “This place is part of my history”, she commented, moved.

The wedding had been a wish of the mother, Maria Inês, now deceased, who was fascinated by the address full of glamor in recent decades. Juliana says that she had to pay the party for 150 guests in installments, but she says it was worth it. She says she doesn’t remember the value of the party. “This place is beautiful, unforgettable for me. I hope I still have a chance for it to continue, but I know it’s difficult”, says the resident of the northern part of the city.

Neighboring establishments recognize the commercial impact that the region will suffer. The Maksoud Plaza brand is a reference. Restaurants located in front of the hotel, on São Carlos do Pinhal street, estimate that the movement should drop around 20% without guests and events held at the hotel.

“Just now that we were leaving the pandemic”, laments Genésia Castro, owner of the Pão de Ló restaurant and bakery. “We had a great synergy with the hotel. The movement was big. Our coffee is tastier and cheaper”, jokes the businesswoman, who has occupied the site for nine years.

Next door, manager Junior Rodrigues, from Casinha Mineira, says that many customers sought out the restaurant on the advice of hotel employees and guests – the best-selling dish is atolada cow (R$52.5) ​​for two people. “The impact will be great because of the events”, explains the manager.

The grief is even greater for Elisângela, owner of the Solo Verde flower shop, which has been located right at the entrance to the hotel, for a year and four months. She also avoids contact with the State – employees say she is also very emotional.

Hotel received international celebrities and became a landmark of São Paulo

With 42.2 thousand square meters, the hotel was founded on September 9, 1979, after three years of work on the land, which used to be an abbey of Benedictine nuns. At that time, Avenida Paulista was the financial center of São Paulo.

In the following decades, it attracted businessmen, celebrities and authorities. The space has become one of the most luxurious hotel spaces in the country and a reference in luxury and five-star accommodation, led for most of its history by its creator, engineer Henry Maksoud, who died in 2014.

The building in which it used to function is also a reference in the landscape of the Avenida Paulista region, due to the mixture of colors on the façade, with an architectural project by Paulo Lucio de Brito, then an employee of Hidroservice. Inside, the large atrium was the hotel’s main feature and was an inspiration for other establishments across the country, due to the large vertical span that goes from the lobby to the top floor, surrounded by terraced corridors and with hanging gardens and panoramic elevators.

Natural lighting through a glass roof, the pool with gold threads, the water mirror and other details also draw attention in the space, as well as the presence of works by artists such as Maria Bonomi, Yutaka Toyota and Tomie Ohtake . Although modernized over the decades, most of the hotel’s rooms and other spaces maintain the style of the heydays, with wooden furniture and antique intercoms.

One of his most memorable moments was a show by Frank Sinatra, in 1981, in the hotel’s main hall. Among the iconic spaces it opened are the restaurant La Cuisine du Soleil, from 1889, designed by Roger Vergé (then considered one of the best chefs in the world) and the 150 Night Club, nightclub and jazz club that received names like Buddy Guy, Julio Iglesias, Tom Jobim, Tim Maia, Gonzaguinha and Dorival Caymmi.

In the first decades, it hosted names known nationally and internationally, such as Margareth Thatcher, members of the Rolling Stones, Ray Charles, Catherine Deneuve and Pedro Almodóvar, among others. More recently, it no longer had the glamor of the first decades and offered more affordable accommodation to the middle class.

In the past decade, it attracted attention for two projects opened in 2010. One of them was the ballad PamAm, open on the building’s rooftop and which attracted a young audience for years. The second was the internationally awarded Frank Bar located in the lobby.

The hotel was part of the imagination of luxury in São Paulo. It was present in television productions, for example, as the first version of the soap opera Ti-Ti-Ti and Babel tower.