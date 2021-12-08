Maksoud Plaza Building’s New Owners Keep Their Destination Secrecy | Companies

The new owners of the building where the Maksoud Plaza Hotel they decided to keep the property’s destination confidential until they took possession of the address. The delivery of the property is scheduled for December 31st. Among hotel industry sources there are speculations that the property will be transformed into a private health care hospital.

The acquisition was made by entrepreneurs and brothers Fernando and Jussara Simões, who are not related to the Simpar group, of which they are partners. Simpar is a holding that controls the companies JSL, Movida, Vamos, CS Brasil, Original Concessionárias and BBC.

In a statement, entrepreneurs Fernando Simões and Jussara Simões informed that they had bought, on November 24, 2011, in a judicial auction held by the Labor Judiciary Branch, the property where the Maksoud Plaza Hotel was located “and await the fulfillment of the decision. by the Superior Labor Court (TST), which confirmed the perfect validity of the judicial auction”.

The entrepreneurs stressed that the auction is restricted to the property and does not involve any activity carried out on the site. Maksoud Plaza president Henry Maksoud Neto told the Value which reached an agreement with the entrepreneurs to complete the sale of the building where the hotel is located and was the subject of a dispute in court since 2011. The property’s value was updated to R$ 132 million. The Maksoud group decided to close the hotel due to financial difficulties and uncertainties about the future of the operation, due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The amount paid for the property will be used to pay part of the debts entered in the judicial recovery process, which total R$300 million, after undergoing a restructuring. Other assets of the group, with an estimated value of R$ 191 million, are expected to be auctioned next year. The Maksoud group, formed by HM Hotels (Maksoud Plaza), Hidroservice (holding) and its subsidiaries Manaus Hotéis e Turismo and HSBX Bauru Empreendimentos, filed for bankruptcy protection in September 2020.

Maksoud Neto also stated that HM Hotels intends to maintain its consultancy activities in the hotel sector and is negotiating the licensing of the Maksoud Plaza brand with construction companies.

The dispute over the property began because of a labor debt of R$ 13 million, which took the Maksoud Plaza hotel up for auction as determined by the labor courts. In 2011, it was bought by the Simões brothers for R$70 million. Hidroservice, the holding company of the Maksoud group, questioned the validity of the auction in court because it had made a deposit of R$ 13 million to pay the labor debts, which would eliminate the need to auction the property. The request was denied by the Regional Labor Court (TRT) of São Paulo in 2012.