Maksoud Plaza’s past guests tell how they were kicked out of the hotel – Casa Vogue

This Tuesday (7), the famous hotel Maksoud Plaza, in Bela Vista, São Paulo, ends its activities after 42 years of existence. However, on Monday night (6), businesswoman Marina Gryczynski and architect Eduardo Gomes were the last guests to leave the place after being expelled – with the right to bags made by the hotel employees themselves.

Last guests at Maksoud Plaza tell how they were expelled from the hotel (Photo: Eduardo Gomes and Marina Gryczynski)

The couple had been staying there for five days and, on Monday, spent the afternoon walking around the city of São Paulo. Upon returning to the hotel, around 6:30 pm, they were surprised by security guards who did not want to let them in.

“After explaining that we were staying there, we made it to the balcony and found that we would have to leave because the hotel was closing. The Maksoud employees themselves packed our bags, which were packed, in the hall, awaiting our return”, says the businesswoman.

According to them, the biggest problem was the lack of communication. When making the hotel reservation, through a website, it was possible to choose day 7 as the end of the stay. Also, in the check in, nobody told them that they would have to leave the site on the 6th. “It was a surprise for us, we had no idea that Maksoud was closing its doors”, says the architect.

(Photo: Reproduction/Facebook)

Also according to him, despite being old, the hotel was working well and normally, which contributed to the air of ‘normality’. Also, there was no notice anywhere about the closure of activities.

Hotel staff even called the couple a few times during Monday afternoon, intending to let them know they would have to leave the hotel that day, but the calls were not seen. According to reports from the hotel staff, the bags were already waiting for them, packed, since 4 pm.

Despite the stress experienced at the time, Marina reinforces that what ended up worrying them the most, afterwards, was the situation of the employees there. “They seemed as lost as us, not knowing what would happen to everyone after that. Some were very emotional, crying”, she says.

The couple took a photo with one of the employees who told stories about the hotel (Photo: Eduardo Gomes and Marina Gryczynski)

As the couple would only return to their city, Curitiba, this Tuesday, they had to look for another hotel at the last minute to spend the night. According to them, employees of the building even helped to find another room nearby, but the couple had to bear the costs of the new reservation.

A businesswoman for a hotel chain, Marina highlights the irony of her and her boyfriend for being the last guests to leave the famous hotel in São Paulo. “We turned off the lights at Maksoud Plaza”, jokes Eduardo.

Closure

After 42 years in operation, Maksoud Plaza ends its activities this Tuesday (7). According to HM Hotels, the site’s administrator, the closure is due to financial losses caused by the coronavirus and the restructuring plan of Grupo Hidroservice, which controls the building.

(Photo: Reproduction/Facebook)

The administrator says that it will continue operating in the hospitality segment and that it intends to use the Maksoud Plaza brand in a new location. For that, it looks for companies that wish to partner for this project.

The JSL Group, in the logistics sector, purchased the property for R$132 million, and will take over the site as of December 31st. The building had already been in dispute between the company and Hidroservice since 2011, when the hotel was auctioned due to labor debts and bought by JSL for R$70 million.

In 2020, the companies that control and manage the hotel filed for court-supervised reorganization due to debts totaling approximately R$300 million. The sale of the hotel and some of the group’s assets will, together, serve to pay off debts.

(Photo: Reproduction/Facebook)

The Maksoud Plaza

Opened in 1979, Maksoud Plaza was the first five-star hotel in the city of São Paulo. Marked by an innovative architectural arrangement for the time, it was the first building to have atrium lobby and panoramic elevators in the country.

Several national and international stars have stayed at the venue, such as the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Margareth Thatcher, the Rolling Stones, Ray Charles and the Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar. In 1981, Frank Sinatra even performed at the hotel’s Grand Hall. In total, more than 3 million guests passed through the building.

(Photo: Reproduction/Facebook)

The 150 Night Club, installed on site, was one of the most sought after venues in the 1980s and 1990s. In 2015, the Frank Bar was inaugurated, voted one of the best bars in the world by the World’s 50 Best Bars.