Man arrested five times in three days for looking like a fugitive – News

Charles Bronson has a nickname that makes him proud: the ‘most insane prisoner in the world’. But being crazy and terrifying his cellmates isn’t his only specialty. Bronson (he uses this alias in honor of the actor) is also an artist, boxer and famous for attracting women. In addition to having been transferred about 150 times Disclosure/Magnet Releasing

Bronson’s story started extremely simply and escalated to stardom. Disclosure/Magnet Releasing

In 1974, at just 19 years of age, he was sentenced to six years in prison for stealing a £26 (R$128) at gunpoint from a post office in the countryside of England. Reproduction/Mirror

Once in prison, Michael Peterson (his birth name) never reassured the English prison system. Reproduction/Mirror

He attacked several colleagues and guards and then his fame (and pity) started to grow. And in the few days of freedom he had, he tried to make money from amateur boxing without gloves and was nicknamed Charles Bronson, who he never abandoned Disclosure/Magnet Releasing

They have been imprisoned for over 35 years, between normal and solitary wards Disclosure/Magnet Releasing

In 1978, he was declared mentally insane and transferred to a mental hospital. Reproduction/Mirror

As he didn’t like the medication he was taking (the side effects included muscle spasms), he protested by climbing onto the roof and breaking part of the prison’s roof. Disclosure/Magnet Releasing

This episode resulted in a loss of R$ 3.710 million for public coffers Disclosure/Magnet Releasing

Over the course of his long prison stay, he climbed on another five roofs. Disclosure/Magnet Releasing

‘I’ve been on more roofs than Santa Claus,’ he said Reproduction/Mirror

Bronson is also in the habit of holding people hostage, be it prison directors, other inmates and even frightening terrorists. There are 11 hostages in all these years Disclosure/Magnet Releasing

Bronson is an artist too. He paints and writes poems and has won important awards for his artistic vein, as well as being published in newspapers and magazines. Reproduction/Mirror

Phil Danielson, prison art teacher, believed in Bronson’s gifts and that he could improve Reproduction/Mirror

But one day Phil made a criticism that the prisoner didn’t like, and he ended up being held hostage for 44 hours. As Phil marched across the room, Bronson threatened him with a spear improvised with a pool cue and knife. Reproduction/Mirror

For this crime, he was given life in prison and was confined to solitary confinement, where he only leaves to sunbathe for one hour a day. Disclosure/Magnet Releasing

That didn’t make Bronson any less insane. In 1996, he took two Iraqi terrorists hostage hostage after the pair bumped into him and failed to apologize Reproduction/Mirror

As punishment, Bronson demanded that the pair tickle his foot and call him ‘general’ Disclosure/Magnet Releasing

The prisoner is scary all over the world thanks to his great strength. It came from an exercise technique he invented called Lone Cow Punch. Disclosure/Magnet Releasing

The technique even yields a book called Solitary Fitness and, according to its creator, does not need healthy food or weight training equipment Reproduction/Mirror

Bronson holds a record for push-ups: 1,727 push-ups in one hour. He was also able to bend a steel door. His fame has even earned him two marriages and several dating requests from women across England Disclosure/Magnet Releasing