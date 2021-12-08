Man arrested five times in three days for looking like a fugitive – News

  • Charles Bronson has a nickname that makes him proud: the ‘most insane prisoner in the world’. But being crazy and terrifying his cellmates isn’t his only specialty. Bronson (he uses this alias in honor of the actor) is also an artist, boxer and famous for attracting women. In addition to having been transferred about 150 times

    Disclosure/Magnet Releasing

  • Bronson’s story started extremely simply and escalated to stardom.

    Disclosure/Magnet Releasing

  • In 1974, at just 19 years of age, he was sentenced to six years in prison for stealing a £26 (R$128) at gunpoint from a post office in the countryside of England.

    Reproduction/Mirror

  • Once in prison, Michael Peterson (his birth name) never reassured the English prison system.

    Reproduction/Mirror

  • He attacked several colleagues and guards and then his fame (and pity) started to grow. And in the few days of freedom he had, he tried to make money from amateur boxing without gloves and was nicknamed Charles Bronson, who he never abandoned

    Disclosure/Magnet Releasing

  • They have been imprisoned for over 35 years, between normal and solitary wards

    Disclosure/Magnet Releasing

  • In 1978, he was declared mentally insane and transferred to a mental hospital.

    Reproduction/Mirror

  • As he didn’t like the medication he was taking (the side effects included muscle spasms), he protested by climbing onto the roof and breaking part of the prison’s roof.

    Disclosure/Magnet Releasing

  • This episode resulted in a loss of R$ 3.710 million for public coffers

    Disclosure/Magnet Releasing

  • Over the course of his long prison stay, he climbed on another five roofs.

    Disclosure/Magnet Releasing

  • ‘I’ve been on more roofs than Santa Claus,’ he said

    Reproduction/Mirror

  • Bronson is also in the habit of holding people hostage, be it prison directors, other inmates and even frightening terrorists. There are 11 hostages in all these years

    Disclosure/Magnet Releasing

  • Bronson is an artist too. He paints and writes poems and has won important awards for his artistic vein, as well as being published in newspapers and magazines.

    Reproduction/Mirror

  • Phil Danielson, prison art teacher, believed in Bronson’s gifts and that he could improve

    Reproduction/Mirror

  • But one day Phil made a criticism that the prisoner didn’t like, and he ended up being held hostage for 44 hours. As Phil marched across the room, Bronson threatened him with a spear improvised with a pool cue and knife.

    Reproduction/Mirror

  • For this crime, he was given life in prison and was confined to solitary confinement, where he only leaves to sunbathe for one hour a day.

    Disclosure/Magnet Releasing

  • That didn’t make Bronson any less insane. In 1996, he took two Iraqi terrorists hostage hostage after the pair bumped into him and failed to apologize

    Reproduction/Mirror

  • As punishment, Bronson demanded that the pair tickle his foot and call him ‘general’

    Disclosure/Magnet Releasing

  • The prisoner is scary all over the world thanks to his great strength. It came from an exercise technique he invented called Lone Cow Punch.

    Disclosure/Magnet Releasing

  • The technique even yields a book called Solitary Fitness and, according to its creator, does not need healthy food or weight training equipment

    Reproduction/Mirror

  • Bronson holds a record for push-ups: 1,727 push-ups in one hour. He was also able to bend a steel door. His fame has even earned him two marriages and several dating requests from women across England

    Disclosure/Magnet Releasing

  • In 2008, the prisoner’s life became a movie called just bronson. At the time, the prisoner was excited about the possibility of becoming a movie and even trimmed and sent his mustache to actor Tom Hardy, who played him on screen.

    Disclosure/Magnet Releasing

