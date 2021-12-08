Man earns BRL 19 million by betting on numbers he dreamed of

Believing in his own dream has left a man a millionaire in Australia. A resident of small Edwardstown, a town with just over 4,000 inhabitants, had been betting the same numbers on the lottery for years, after dreaming that they would make him win the prize.

On Sunday (5th), the persistent bet was drawn and yielded the accumulated prize of 4.8 million Australian dollars (about R$ 19.1 million).

“It’s going to be hard to believe, but years ago I dreamed of the numbers I tag my tickets with and have been using them ever since,” said the man, according to a spokesperson for The Lott, the Australian lottery.

“It was such a vivid dream. In it, I used the numbers to play the lottery and then I won,” he added.

The man participated every week in the draw called “Set for Life”, which can be freely translated as “Vida Feita” or “Guaranteed Future”. Seeking to ensure a millionaire future for his family, he never failed to bet his dream numbers.

When the dream came true, however, it was hard to understand that it wasn’t another dream. Shortly thereafter, as soon as the record dropped, it was time to assimilate the transformation that those numbers had brought about in his life, now full of plans and with fewer worries.

“I couldn’t believe when they told me I won! It’s an incredible victory, this is something that will change my life,” he said.

“I still work, my wife too, but now we can work less or maybe we can retire. We don’t have to work anymore if we don’t want to. We’ll help our kids too, and the rest we’ll use to really enjoy life,” added the new millionaire.