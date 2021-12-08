Man falsifies vaccine certificate in Germany and kills family after discovery | World

The police of the state of Brandenburg, in northeastern Germany, announced this Tuesday (7) having discovered a possible reason for the death of a family of five that occurred over the weekend and that shocked the municipality of Königs Wusterhausen.

Prosecutors in the case said they believe the 40-year-old father killed his 40-year-old wife and their three daughters, ages 4, 8 and 10, before committing suicide.

After searching the residence, police found a note allegedly written by the father of the family. In the letter, he explained that he had falsified a Covid-19 vaccination certificate for his wife to present to the employer. Also according to the letter, the employer discovered the forgery and threatened legal action. The killer stated in the note that he feared he would be arrested and lose custody of his children.

Police were alerted on Saturday when witnesses discovered the family’s lifeless bodies inside the house, located in the Senzig district of Königs Wusterhausen, about 40 kilometers southeast of Berlin.

All five family members were gunshot wounds and a firearm was found inside the house. Authorities added that apparently neither the father nor the mother were licensed to carry a firearm.

Legal obstacle on vaccination counterfeiting

In Germany, the legislation did not provide for penalties related to the presentation of falsified vaccination certificates – only doctors could be legally prosecuted.

However, an amendment passed by the German Parliament entered into force on November 24th – depending on the degree of the misdemeanor and the purpose, the penalty can be a fine or a maximum sentence of five years in prison, in this case encompassed in the criminal law for forgery. of documents.

Courts in Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia rejected that the vaccination certificate could be considered an official document and ruled that the presentation of falsified vaccination certificates is only punishable when presented to authorities or insurance companies – and not in restaurants , pharmacies or employers.

Subsequently, Lower Saxony’s state high court contradicted the local court and ruled that, yes, obtaining and presenting a forged certificate is a crime. Germany still lacks a determination by a higher legal body.