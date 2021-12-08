Man kills family after defrauding vaccine certificate

A 40-year-old man killed his wife, the same age, and three young children before taking his own life. He had falsified a vaccination certificate and feared his children would be taken from him when the fraud was discovered, a German prosecutor said yesterday.

Police found two adults and three children aged four, eight and ten years old shot dead in a house in Koenigs Wusterhausen, south of Berlin, on Saturday (4).

In a farewell note found by police, the man said he forged a vaccination certificate for his wife. Their employer found out, leading the couple to fear being arrested and losing custody of their children, prosecutor Gernot Bantleon told Reuters.

Police were called to the residence after being alerted by witnesses who saw the dead bodies in the house, prosecutors and police said on Saturday (4).

The tragic case comes as Germany is tightening restrictions to try to contain a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. For the past month, employees have been required to provide proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test for Covid-19.

German authorities agreed last week to bar unvaccinated people from accessing all but essential businesses such as supermarkets, pharmacies and bakeries, and they also plan to make vaccination mandatory for some jobs.