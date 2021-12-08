Man kills family and shoots himself after being discovered for forging proof of vaccine in Germany

The case was registered in the city of Königs Wusterhausen and the justification given by a German in a note was that he was afraid of being arrested and losing custody of his children

Königs Wusterhausen police in Germany, released this Tuesday, 7 details of a crime that frightened the city in southern Berlin. According to the incident, an unidentified 40-year-old man shot and killed his wife, who was also 40, and their three children, aged 4, 8 and 10, because of proof of vaccination. Against the Covid-19 fake. According to the Reuters news agency, the father wrote a suicide note saying that he had falsified the health passports of the whole family because he didn’t believe in the vaccines. His wife’s boss would have discovered the farce and for fear of being arrested and losing custody of the children he decided on the collective murder. The family’s bodies were found by a neighbor who passed by the scene after the crime was committed, last Sunday, 5.

Now, the tragedy is used by anti-vaccine people to complain about the restrictive measures against Covid-19 in the European country, one of the least immunized on the continent. In November, all employees of German public and private companies were required to show proof of vaccination, a test signaling full recovery from the disease or a negative Covid-19 PCR in order to work. Faced with the Ômicron variant, the country’s rules this week became even stricter when an agreement made by Chancellor-elect Olaf Scholz and current Chancellor Angela Merkel determined a kind of lockdown for those who had not been vaccinated, allowing these people to access only pharmacies and supermarkets. The expectation is that in the coming weeks the mandatory dose will also be imposed nationally.