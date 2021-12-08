Man kills wife and children for fear of imprisonment for false health passport – International

German authorities have expressed concern about the proliferation and trafficking of false vaccination certificates against COVID-19 (photo: AFP)

a family father killed your wife and three children before committing suicide because I feared being arrested after forging a anti-covid health passport, indicated Justice in addition to this Tuesday (7).

Investigators found a farewell letter at the family home, said the spokesman for the Cottbus Prosecutor’s Office, responsible for the case.

The five dead bodies were found last Saturday in a town south of the capital Berlin, Knigs Wusterhausen. Since then, the motive for the crime has not been discovered.

In his farewell letter, the 40-year-old father claims to have made a false certificate of vaccination for his wife.

“But the woman’s employer found out and wanted to investigate,” said spokesman Gernot Bantleon AFP.

“The father expected him and his wife to be arrested and the children to be taken away from them,” he added.

Investigators assume that the father killed his three children, aged four, eight and 10, and his wife, aged 40, before committing suicide. Neighbors alerted the emergency services after seeing the bodies in the house.

An autopsy on the bodies is still in progress, but investigators have found no fatal bullet wounds, according to prosecutors.

German authorities have repeatedly expressed their concern about the proliferation and trafficking of false vaccination certificates against COVID-19, especially in the wake of the new wave of the pandemic.