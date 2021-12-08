Manchester City loses but advances 1st in the group; Leipzig goes to Europa League – 12/07/2021

Manchester City ended its participation in the Champions League group stage this Tuesday (7) with a 2-1 defeat against RB Leipzig, away from home, but the result didn’t mean much. Pep Guardiola’s team was already guaranteed the first position in group A and only fulfilled the schedule. The Germans secured third place and will play in the Europa League.

City finished with 12 points, followed by Paris Saint-Germain, with 11 – the two have already started the round classified in the round of 16. Leipzig, with seven points, took a place in the second most important competition in Europe, while Brugge, with just four points, finished in the bottom.

The game was played with closed gates in Leipzig. Due to the recent increase in the number of covid-19 cases in Germany, some restrictions have come into effect in the country, such as the holding of football matches without fans or with a reduced audience.

Already secured in the lead, Guardiola has selected a mixed team with reserves and starters, including the return of Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian was out of the team in recent matches for having tested positive for covid-19. Gabriel Jesus, on the other hand, was embezzled due to a blow he suffered in the weekend’s game against Watford.

With a mobile attack formed by Mahrez, Grealish and Foden, City had good offensive moments in the first half, but conceded the goal in a defensive system inattention in the 24th minute. Szoboszlai escaped free-marking, received a precise throw from Laimer, dribbled goalkeeper Steffen and hit the net.

City almost got a draw. Foden stamped the crossbar with a hard kick, and De Bruyne stopped in Gulácsi’s free-kick defense. But it was Leipzig who reached the second goal, at 26 of the final stage. Forsberg pulled a counterattack and triggered André Silva in the area. The Portuguese forward finished without a chance for Steffen.

The English team scored at 32 with Mahrez, with a goldfish, but it was not enough to seek a reaction. And he also lost right-back Walker, who was sent off in the last minutes, which turned into an embezzlement for the round of 16, scheduled for February 2022.