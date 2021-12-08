Marcelo at Palmeiras, Flamengo with news, departure for Corinthians and future of Diego Costa: the latest in football

Credit: Editing – Photos: Denis Doyle/Getty Images – Alexandre Vidal/Flemish – Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

The 2021 season of Brazilian football is ending. With the end of the year, the developments and rumors of the soccer market grow exponentially. Check out everything that happened this Tuesday (7).

Ball market: Palmeiras takes important action to hire Marcelo, who is also the target of rivals

Leaving Real Madrid, full-back Marcelo has been stirring up Brazilian football in recent days. Quoted at Palmeiras, the experienced player would have already been sought out by the club alviverde. According to information from the website “ÉGOOL“, the Palestinian club aims to have the athlete for the Club World Cup, which takes place in February of next year, and for that reason it will have investigated his situation to make a proposal.

Besides Verdão, Marcelo arouses the interest of Fluminense, Botafogo, Atlético-MG and Flamengo. His relationship with Real Madrid ends in June 2022.

With an ‘undefined future’ at Atlético-MG, Diego Costa dreams of returning to European football

Linked to Atlético-MG until December of next year, striker Diego Costa still doesn’t have a guaranteed stay in Alvinegro. In a recent interview with “Rádio 98 FM”, the experienced player ended up causing rumors of departure by saying that “next year there are many things that could happen”, not ruling out a possible farewell to Rooster, a scenario that stirred up the backstage.

According to information from UOL Esporte, Diego Alves aims to return to European football, not necessarily in the next transfer window in football, but he wants to do this until the end of his career. At 33 years old, the scorer built practically his entire career in football playing in the Old Continent, accumulating outstanding spells at Chelsea and Atlético de Madrid.

A target for Brazilian clubs, Germán Cano has priority in the market

Last Monday (6), Vasco announced that it has not reached a consensus and forward Germán Cano will not stay at the club for the next season. Available on the market, the Argentine has been attracting the interest of big clubs. According to UOL Esporte, the player has a preference to follow in Brazilian football and compete in Serie A. Recently, hermano was approached by Internacional, Santos and Ceará.

Corinthians releases striker and player already receives polls from Serie A teams

With the end of the season in Brazilian football, Corinthians’ board of directors is already working incisively, seeking to resolve some disputes in the ball market and also seek punctual reinforcements. In terms of players returning from loan, forward Everaldo is already aware that he will not be taken advantage of by Sylvinho in 2022, and is free to look for a new club.

Borrowed from Sport, the athlete should not continue on Ilha do Retiro, since the red-black from Pernambuco fell to Serie B, and will certainly cut expenses next season. In the northeastern club, the athlete also did little, which implies even more in a release. At Timão, Everaldo will have no space.

Galvão Bueno leaves Renato Gaucho aside and points out Tite’s ideal replacement in the national team

On the program “Well, Friends” this Monday (6), narrator Galvão Bueno praised coach Cuca, from Atlético-MG, and placed the professional as an ideal substitute to assume the Brazilian team when Tite leaves the Canary Islands team. In the communicator’s view, the trainer is at a higher level than the others.

“Right now he’s pole position. Normally, Tite would leave. Conquest or no conquest, it’s normal for him to leave. I was the first to defend an entire cycle with Tite. At the moment, he is in pole position. I was fighting with Renato [Gaúcho] head to head”, stated Galvão.

Flamengo makes important decision about 2022 squad

While still looking to define its new technical commander for 2022, with Jorge Jesus increasingly being quoted in the race with Carlos Carvalhal, Flamengo decided to anticipate the holidays of its main players. With this, for the duel next Thursday (9), for the last round of the elite of Brazilian football, the kids will be turned on by the red-black carioca.

Aiming at planning the next season even without having a defined coach, Flamengo decided to release the players. After the stumble against Santos last Monday night (6), the team from Gávea gave the players a break today, and a good part of them will only re-present at the Ninho next year.

Deyverson surprises and does not rule out leaving Palmeiras to play for Corinthians

A major protagonist in the Libertadores final, guaranteeing the title of Palmeiras over Flamengo, forward Deyverson participated in the “Arena SBT” program, and was asked if the opportunity ever arose, he would reinforce Corinthians, Palestinian archrivals, and he did not stay “on top of the wall”.

“I am a commodity. I don’t know what day tomorrow. If I asked (Róger) Guedes that question, maybe he would say the same thing when he was at Palmeiras, and nowadays he is at Corinthians,” said the 9th shirt from Verdão.

