Marcelo Gallardo announces he will follow at River Plate | argentine football

Marcelo Gallardo will continue in charge of river plate . At a press conference earlier this Wednesday afternoon, he announced that he will remain in the Argentine team for at least one more season. The coach revealed that he reflected on his future after the argentine title and just decided this week.

“I didn’t have a lot of time (to reflect). But I decided to stay. In addition to what I felt, what I lived, and what I feel at the moment, I think it’s worth it. I decided to stay one more year,” said Gallardo.

Gallardo has been running the River since June 2014 for seven and a half years. The current contract of the champion of Libertadores in 2015 and 2018 would end at the end of this year. The 45-year-old coach was the target of some clubs and was on the agenda at Flamengo.

The Argentine, however, was likely to be the Uruguayan team. The board of the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) considered the Argentine favorite to replace Óscar Tabárez.

After the announcement that Gallardo would give a press conference this Wednesday, dozens of River Plate fans went to the surroundings of Monumental de Núñez to ask for the coach to stay. Soon, the statue of coach and idol as a player will be inaugurated at the stadium.

1 of 1 Marcelo Gallardo expected to renew contract with River Plate — Photo: Getty Images Marcelo Gallardo to renew contract with River Plate — Photo: Getty Images

The former midfielder won 13 titles at the helm of River Plate and, this year, lifted the Cup for the First Division of Argentina for the first time. The trophy, with the exception of the Club World Cup, was the only one that Millonario lacked. The achievement raised speculation about the possible end of a cycle and, by being champion, the Gallardo himself made it clear that he would rethink his future.

He said he didn’t have a lot of time to think about his fate, but he didn’t want to delay generating expectations in the crowd.

– I didn’t want it to generate all that it generated. May people be uncertain, go through that moment of anguish of the fan’s feeling. But good… What is clear is that I don’t have many words of thanks for all the affection that the fans give me, for all that affection, which is the way I feel giving back this affection and this love, renewing my energy and trying to continue leading this sport management that is what really makes me happy – defined the coach.