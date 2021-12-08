Marcelo Gallardo will follow at River Plate in 2022

Coach Marcelo Gallardo, multi-champion for River Plate, declared this Wednesday (8), that he will remain in charge of the Argentine club for the next season. In Millonarios since 2014, Gallardo had his name aired at Flamengo, after the resignation of Renato Gaúcho.

Also according to information from TNT Sports Brasil, Flamengo monitored the situation of Gallardo, as well as other foreigners, such as Jorge Jesus and Carlos Carvalhal, but the negotiation was seen as difficult.

Over seven years, “Muñeco”, as it is known, won 13 titles at the helm of River, including two Libertadores, one South American, three South American Recopas, one Suruga Cup, two Argentine Super Cups and three Argentine Cups , in addition to the Argentine Championship.

These titles have accredited him to be one of the names quoted to take over the Uruguay team, after the departure of Óscar Tabarez. In a press conference that confirmed his streak in Argentina, the captain declared that he will be at River for the next season.

River Plate was crowned champion of the Argentine Championship this season and won a spot to compete in the Libertadores 2022. In the 2021 competition, the team was eliminated in the quarterfinals for Atlético Mineiro.