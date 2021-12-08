Marcos Mion already has a date to take over TV Globo’s ‘Domingão’

The column found that the advertising market made an internal survey in relation to a name that ‘talks’ with the audience on Sundays of the powerful and the titleholder of ‘Cauldron’ was at the top of that list.

As we exclusively anticipate, Mion is Luciano Huck’s natural replacement in the program’s schedule of the mighty in 2025 (the date the communicator’s contract expires). if the husband of Angelica decide to move away from television to devote himself exclusively to politics in 2026, the former presenter of The farm should take over the ‘Domingão’ of TV Globo.

It is worth noting that Marcos Mion signed in October an exclusivity contract with the leading broadcaster until 2025, which can be automatically renewed for another three years.

Charisma does not sell bottled in the market

Within Globo, Marcos Mion is considered a new version of Chacrinha/Faustão. Because in addition to raising the time’s audience, the communicator speaks to all audiences in a simple way.

Marcos Mion (Globe/Disclosure)

With a queue of advertisers, the new ‘Cauldron’ should gain new frames from the first half of 2022. It is noteworthy that Mion will not give up the participation of artists from the leading broadcaster in these new attractions that are under development.