Marília Mendonça is the most searched name on Google in 2021 | Goiás

The name of singer Marília Mendonça was the most searched term on Google in 2021. The search platform released, this Wednesday (8), the names that are “audience champions” in Brazil and in the world. In the “deaths” category, which covers research carried out across the planet, the artist appears in 3rd place.
The lyrics of the song Estrelinha, recorded by her with the duo Di Paullo and Paulino, are also among the most sought after in the lyrics category.
The artist appears in a third category of most searched terms: that of death. The singer died on November 5th of this year in a plane crash when she was on her way to a concert, in Caratinga (MG). She was 26 years old and left her 1-year-old son Léo Mendonça Huff.
The name of criminal Lázaro Barbosa, who was suspected of killing four members of a family and fleeing for 20 days in rural Goiás, occupies 10th place in the most searched terms in Brazil. In the “deaths” category, he appears in 3rd place.
- Marília Mendonça
- european cup
- palm trees
- liberators
- brazilian
- Corinthians
- Brazil’s Cup
- Mc Kevin
- america cup
- Lazaro Barbosa
Marília Mendonça is in 1st place in the most popular searches on Google in 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/Google
Passings (world category):
- DMX
- little gabby
- Marília Mendonça
- Prince Philip
- Brian Laundrie
- Marília Mendonça
- MC Kevin
- Lazaro Barbosa
- Paulo Gustavo
- Bruno Covas
- Tarcisio Meira
- Eva Wilma
- Agnaldo Timoteo
- Major Olympio
- Cristiana Lobo
- Girl from Rio (Anitta)
- Estrelinha (Di Paullo and Paulino with Marília Mendonça)
- Cherry Lipstick (Israel and Rodolffo)
- God Protect Me From Me (Chico César)
- Drivers License (Olivia Rodrigo)
