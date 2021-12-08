Marília Mendonça’s last affair is detonated after needling Murilo Huff

Bahian funk player Matheuzinho, named as Marília Mendonça’s last affair before her death, is being heavily criticized on social networks after having needled Murilo Huff, ex-boyfriend and father of little Léo, the singer’s son.

It all started when Matheuzinho was criticized by an internet user for enjoying parties with just 1 month after Marília’s death. “The widower is already partying…”, commented the internet user.

He replied by needling Murilo Huff: “The other who claims to be a widower you have to send a message. He’s on the party too”.

The funkeiro’s attitude was not well received by internet users, who saw it as a lack of respect for everyone involved and ‘cancelled’ the boy on Twitter, in addition to providing support to Murilo. Quickly, the tag TE AMOS MURILO HUFF rose to the most talked about topics on Twitter, with netizens recalling how much he was loved by Marília.