Marília Mendonça’s mother applies botox and undergoes a procedure on her lips before the award

Mother of Marília Mendonça, Mrs. Ruth Moreira went to a clinic and underwent aesthetic procedures, before the Multishow Award. There, she will receive the award in place of the artist, who died, aged 26, after the plane crash in Minas Gerais, in early November. Ruth gave her face botox as well as a lip sculpting.

Ruth appeared on the web while she was at the clinic, while the professional performed the work on her face. Applications, for example, were made in the lip area. Afterwards, she underwent Botox, close to the eye region.

“Dona Ruth is here, we’re preparing… She’s going to receive the Multishow award, representing Marília, and we’re going to do some procedures”, says the professional, in a video shared on the artist’s mother’s profile:

Marília Mendonça and her mother Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

“Very natural, in the mouth, to give a glow, a hydrated one. And here, lift your eyes to look even more beautiful and wonderful.”

The event is scheduled to take place next Wednesday. Ruth will receive the best singer award for Marília.

Marília Mendonça's mother applies it to her mouth Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Marília Mendonça’s mother applied botox Photo: Reproduction – Instagram