Marília Mendonça’s mother undergoes aesthetic procedures: see before and after

Ruth Moreira, Marília Mendonça’s mother, decided to beautify herself to receive an award in her daughter’s name; Look

Ruth Moreira, mother of the singer Marília Mendonça, underwent a series of aesthetic procedures to beautify himself this Monday (6th).

On social networks, the mother of the countrywoman showed that she underwent procedures in the mouth and eyes. The goal is to be at the apex of beauty by receiving the award for Best Singer in the Multishow Award, which takes place this Wednesday (8th).

The responsible doctor wrote: “Taking care of Mrs. Ruth Moreira“. She explains: “In lip sculpting, we start with the appointment, a very important moment before performing the procedure“.

For very detailed filling, she reveals: “Performing the technique with the cannula, we have more comfort and safety, less risk of reaching arteries and getting a lot of purple“. And ends: “We will never let Marília Mendonça die. May God continue to give us strength“.

Check the before, during and after:

CUTENESS

the father of the son of Marília Mendonça, Murilo Huff, came up in a super cute moment with the little one Leo, two years.

In a video shared on social networks, the singer emerged hugging the baby and asking for a kiss: “Give daddy, do it. Give daddy a ‘cuddle’. Now a kiss. Kiss”.