Marisa’s share (AMAR3) rises 15.75% after approving a capital increase of up to R$250 million

The session this Monday (6) was of strong gains for the Ibovespa but, outside the index, a retailer gained even more prominence.

Shares in Lojas Marisa (AMAR3) soared 15.75%, at R$4.19, in this trading session after the company announced a private capital increase of up to R$249.9 million through the issuance of new shares, through the issuance for subscription of up to 81.2 million common shares, at a price per share of R$ 3.08.

The holders of shares will have from December 13, 2021 to January 11, 2022 to exercise their preemptive right in the subscription of the new shares issued, at the percentage of 31% of the shareholding position they hold in Marisa’s capital at the closing of the trading session of B3 on December 10, 2021.

Levante Ideias de Investimentos highlights that, in addition to the shares they subscribe, shareholders will have, as an additional advantage, a subscription bonus for each new common share subscribed, totaling the issuance of up to 81.2 million subscription bonuses, which will grant their holder the right to subscribe 0.8508 common shares, at the exercise price per subscription bonus of R$3.62, which must be subscribed between September 15, 2022 and November 15, 2022.

In the assessment of Levante’s analysis team, this reinforcement of the capital structure can help the company to go through the most challenging scenario in the short term and enable the company to perform better in the medium term.

“Despite the challenges it has faced since last year with the strong impact of Covid-19 on sales, Lojas Marisa continued to follow its proposed agenda for the year 2021”, analysts assess, noting that the company has remained faithful to the its commitment to the development action agenda both in front of store operations and in digital transformation.

They also reinforce that, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2022, management reinforced that it will continue to focus its efforts on implementing the operation’s turnaround initiatives, seeking a continuous recovery of results, focused on gaining more and more relevance in the female universe.

Check out the graphic analysis of Marisa's shares in the video below:

