market opens the week with few deals; at sign registers stability in most squares • Portal DBO

The Brazilian live cattle market opened the week with virtually no business flow, as a result of the massive absence of most slaughterhouses this Monday (6/12), informs IHS Markit.

“With slaughter schedules completed by the end of this week, many industries chose to stay out of the day’s purchases, in order to assess beef sales over the last weekend”, adds the consultancy.

According to data compiled by Scot Consultoria, this Monday, the prices of animals ready to slaughter were stable in São Paulo.

In this way, cattle are traded at R$320/@, while cow and heifer are sold at R$299/@ and R$309/@, respectively (gross and forward prices).

According to industry analysts, some industries are seeking, still without great success, to force negative adjustments in the at sign.

The absence of China and the drop in the prices of competing meats worry Brazilian slaughterhouses, who fear greater difficulty in transporting cuts in wholesale/retail.

“Some industries have already adjusted their over-the-counter values ​​down, although there are no reports of expressive volumes of business at these levels”, notes the IHS.

turn around the squares – In the squares of Mato Grosso do Sul and Mato Grosso, prices were stable this Monday, with the record of slight lows in some of the regions of the Midwest, informs the IHS.

“There is an industry that managed slaughter schedules for up to 10 days and are completely out of cattle purchases”, reports the consultancy, referring to the behavior of the market in the squares of MS and MT.

In Goiás, there was a decline in the southern region of the state, where the vast majority of slaughterhouses are also away from cattle purchases.

Among the squares in the North region of Brazil, the upward trajectory of the arroba was neutralized due to the departure of buyers from the business, points out the IHS.

Inside the gates, a good part of the producers took advantage of the high accumulated in the arroba in recent weeks to deliver their last remaining batches of feedlots, thus focusing their attention on grazing cattle.

External market – During the last seven working days, beef exports in nature totaled 22,42 thousand tons, an average of 3,20 thousand tons/day, a decrease of 21.74% in the weekly comparison.

With that, November/21 ended with 81,17 thousand tons of bovine protein shipped, a decrease of 51.61% when compared to the same period last year.

The average price of red protein in the international market was US$4.92 thousand/ton, decreasing 4.72% in the monthly comparison.

Foreign sales of the product last month consolidated an amount of US$ 399.58 million, 45.89% less than what was collected in November/20, when the price of Brazilian beef was negotiated at around US$ 4.40 a thousand tons.

Wholesale – In the wholesale market, the prices of the main beef cuts started the week stable, informs IHS.

Although the sales flow is still slow, the lean supply allowed support for the cut prices.

This week is marked by the entry of the wage bill, which should allow for some spike in consumption, assesses the IHS.

Even so, as mentioned above, the drops seen in competing meats bring caution to the sector.

“In this way, wholesale sales need to show a consistent response that allows, at least, some firmness to cut prices, thus ensuring liquidity to the physical live cattle market”, notes the IHS.

Maximum quotes for this Monday, December 6, according to IHS Markit data:

SP-Northwest:

cattle at R$ 325/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 310/@ (deadline)

MS-Gold:

cattle at R$ 315/@ (on demand)

cow at BRL 292/@ (on demand)

MS-C.Large:

cattle at R$ 312/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 293/@ (deadline)

MS-Three Lagoons:

cattle at BRL 310/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 300/@ (deadline)

MT-Caceres:

cattle at R$305/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 293/@ (deadline)

MT-Tangará:

cattle at R$305/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 292/@ (deadline)

MT-B. Herons:

cattle at R$ 303/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 293/@ (deadline)

MT-Cuiabá:

cattle at R$305/@ (on demand)

cow at BRL 292/@ (on demand)

MT-Colider:

cattle at R$ 303/@ (on demand)

cow at BRL 290/@ (on demand)

GO-Goiania:

cattle at BRL 317/@ (deadline)

cow BRL 302/@ (deadline)

GO-South:

cattle at R$ 312/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 302/@ (deadline)

PR-Maringá:

cattle at R$310/@ (on demand)

cow at R$296/@ (on demand)

MG-Triangle:

cattle at R$ 325/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 302/@ (deadline)

MG-BH:

cattle at BRL 320/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 305/@ (deadline)

BA-F. Santana:

cattle at R$310/@ (on demand)

cow at R$296/@ (on demand)

RS-Porto Alegre:

cattle at R$ 327/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 306/@ (on demand)

RS-Border:

cattle at R$ 327/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 306/@ (on demand)

PA-Maraba:

cattle at BRL 298/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 288/@ (deadline)

PA-Redemption:

cattle at BRL 298/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 286/@ (deadline)

PA-Paragominas:

cattle at R$296/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 286/@ (deadline)

TO-Araguaine:

cattle at R$296/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 286/@ (deadline)

TO-Grupi:

cattle at R$294/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 284/@ (on demand)

RO-Cacoal:

cattle at R$ 300/@ (on demand)

cow at BRL 290/@ (on demand)

RJ-Fields:

cattle at R$305/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 291/@ (deadline)

MA-Açailândia:

cattle at R$291/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 276/@ (on demand)