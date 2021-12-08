Marvel promised Jamie Foxx that Electro wouldn’t be blue

Among the many returns from villains in Spider-Man: No Return Home, a change has been drawing attention since it was revealed by the promotional material for the film: Electro’s new look (Jamie Foxx). After appearing fluorescent blue in The Spectacular Spider-Man 2 – The Threat of Electro (2014), the character returns more natural in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) — although the reason for this change, within the story, remains a secret.

At least in the real world, you already know why. In an interview with Comicbook.com with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Sony Pictures Entertainment producer Amy Pascal said: “We promised him he wouldn’t be blue.” The agreement seems to have in fact stemmed from Foxx’s desire to have more freedom to act, as he himself stated during his participation in the CCXP Worlds 21.

Spider-Man: No Return Home, Holland’s next film in the role of The Stubborn, will feature the return of several former stars of the franchise: from Jamie Foxx, from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, again as the villain Electro; to Alfred Molina, from Spider-Man 2, as Doctor Octopus.

There are also rumors that Tobey and Garfield themselves will appear in the feature, but so far they have not been confirmed. The debut is scheduled for December 16th in Brazilian cinemas.

