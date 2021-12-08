MasterChef participants celebrate going to the final by dancing funk; watch

In the final challenge, each of them will have to prepare a complete menu to please the judges. With starter, main course and dessert, they will be judged on technique, creativity and flavor. May the best win!
Who are the MasterChef Brazil finalists?
Eduardo, 19 years old
The student has already been in the kitchen of MasterChef Brasil in 2015 and was featured in the junior version of talent show. Now, he says he is more than ready to be champion, a promise he made when he was eliminated years ago. Throughout the 8th season, the São Paulo native was highlighted in the confectionery challenges and set a record in elimination tests.
Isabella, 25 years old
Fan of Helena Rizzo, the actress is inspired by the chef’s references to compose her style in gastronomy. Isabella defines herself as a “human” person and loves all forms of artistic expression, especially when she’s in the kitchen. In the program, the participant was never a negative highlight and is called “differentiated” by Henrique Fogaça.
kelyn, 28 years old
A studious, Kelyn holds a law degree, but studies nutrition because of her passion for gastronomy. In her participation in MasterChef, she lived ups and downs until she managed to stabilize herself in cooking and show what she knows. A lemon pie made by her, in one of the tastings, was considered one of the best desserts that Fogaça tasted on the program.