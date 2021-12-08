Matheus Jesus must be loaned again by Corinthians in 2022

After spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons away from Corinthians, Matheus Jesus must be loaned once more by the Parque São Jorge club. The player is not in the commission’s plans and, therefore, he is already working to close with another team for 2022.

In a poll with people close to the player, a new loan is already being lined up for the next season. The name of the team, however, was not revealed so as not to harm the negotiations. The tendency is to be another team from Brazil. If implemented, it would be the fourth time that Matheus Jesus is loaned by Corinthians.

In 2021, Matheus Jesus went through Youth and Nautical. At the South club, the defensive midfielder played 17 matches, with just over a thousand minutes on the field. In the team that played in Serie B, Jesus played ten games, with 767 minutes played. In all, there are six yellow cards and only one goal scored.

In the 2020 season, Matheus Jesus played for Red Bull Bragantino and was not taken advantage of. In the team from the interior of São Paulo, the young midfielder played 22 games, where he scored three goals.

The midfielder was hired by Corinthians in 2019, after doing a good São Paulo Championship for the West. After arriving on loan in the first season, the player’s bond was changed to permanent and valid until December 31, 2023. The Parque São Jorge club has 50% of its economic rights.

After the end of the Brazilian Championship, which has the last round on Thursday, the 9th, Corinthians should have busy days backstage. With 27 players on loan, Timão will have to define the situation for most of these athletes – see the list below.

Check the list of Corinthians players who are on loan

