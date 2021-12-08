Mbappé breaks Messi record and celebrates performance against Brugge: “We warm up the crowd” | Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain ended their participation in the Champions League group stage with victory over brugge , by 4-1, this Tuesday. Scorer of two goals and an assist, forward Kylian Mbappé was voted best on the field. The Frenchman set a significant record for Lionel Messi, another important character of the night in the Park of Princes.

Mbappé reached — and surpassed — the mark of 30 goals in the Champions League, being the youngest player to do this in the history of the competition: 22 years and 352 days old. The record holder was previously Messi, aged 23 years and 131 days.

— We wanted to warm up our fans and that’s what we did. We can improve, but today we are doing our job — said Mbappé, in an interview with “Canal + Sport” right after the match.

Mbappée has scored 11 goals in 22 games for Paris Saint-Germain this season. He also has 12 assists in 2021/22.

1 of 2 Mbappé – Paris Saint-Germain v Brugge – Champions League — Photo: AFP Mbappé – Paris Saint-Germain v Brugge – Champions League — Photo: AFP

The striker scored two “lightning goals” with less than seven minutes of play. He even gave the last pass to PSG’s third, scored by Lionel Messi. By the way, the Argentine ace closed the account in 4-1, in a penalty kick suffered by himself.

— I believe there is a need to adapt for new players. Let’s work to be ready when the knockout comes. We’re going to need Messi in the matches that really matter. It will help when he is more integrated into the team, so he can give his best in the coming weeks – commented the attacker.

As they finished second in Group A, behind Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain will be in Pot 2 in the draw for the Round of 16 of the Champions League. The definition of the clashes will be on December 13th, Monday of next week. Round of 16 first-hand games start on February 15, 2022.

