MC Kevin acquitted, MC VK vented: ‘I apologize for him’ – Famous

MC VK vents through Instagram Stories (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

MC VK, who was with MC Kevin on the day the singer died, used social media this Tuesday (7/12) to speak out after being cleared in the case. The artist vented about the day of the accident and said he wanted to meet the funkeiro’s mother to apologize. “I’m here in the utmost humility, sometimes not even knowing how to express myself properly, but I know I have this mission. Everything I went through, I don’t want to victimize myself, but it messed with my rational, my emotional mind. It was an absurd weight that I had to shut up because I wasn’t going to have credibility, I wasn’t going to have a voice, no one was going to believe me. I had to wait for the justice of God and the justice of the man who proved by investigation, by expertise that I had no part in anything of what happened,” said VK on Stories.

“I didn’t see what happened, from the bottom of my heart, I didn’t. People wanted me to explain what I didn’t understand. They said I sent an audio later, nothing to do. Had false witness, never stepped on Brazil. What I did wrong was not having talked to his mother,” continued the artist.

“I haven’t talked to his mother until today because he was threatened. It was very messy. I left my cell phone at the police station, came to So Paulo, stayed at a friend’s house. The night turned to day, my mind went crazy. I apologize for the I want to talk to her, I want to talk looking her in the eye, ask for forgiveness, listen to what she has to say. Take that weight off her and inside me,” he concluded.

MC Kevin died in May of this year when he fell from the balcony on the fifth floor of a hotel in Rio de Janeiro.