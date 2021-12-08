MC Kevin: MC VK vents after being acquitted and reveals greater regret: “Absurd weight”; watch

Ready to move on… In November, police chief Leandro Gontijo, from the 16th DP in Rio, asked for the investigation into the death of MC Kevin to be closed, claiming that there were no signs of fights, violent actions or any type of crime in the fall fate of the funkeiro from the balcony of a hotel. With this decision, the artist’s friend, also singer MC VK, was cleared of the case. This Tuesday (7), the boy used social media to comment on this whole story, and he was relieved with the outcome.

Victor Elias Fontenelle, the funkeiro’s baptismal name, was with MC Kevin on that fateful night of May 16th. As a result, speculation has arisen in various ways that he could have had some kind of involvement in the accident. “I’m here in the greatest humility, from the bottom of my heart, sometimes not even knowing how to express myself properly, but I know that I have this mission. Everything I went through, I don’t want to victimize myself, but it messed with my rational, my emotional one. It was an absurd weight that I had to shut up because I wouldn’t have credibility, I wouldn’t have a voice, no one would believe me”, started.

The singer took the opportunity to reinforce that he cannot say what really happened to Kevin in the moments before the fall. “I had to wait for the Justice of God, and the Justice of the man who proved by the investigation, by the expertise, that I had no participation in anything that happened. And, on top of what happened, I didn’t see what happened! From the bottom of my heart, I didn’t see it. People wanted me to explain what I didn’t understand”, declared. VK also recalled several troubled moments in the investigation, including the testimony given by Fernando Dimmy Junior, claiming to have seen the artist encourage Kevin to jump off the balcony. Authorities later revealed that the witness was not even in Brazil at the time.

Fontenelle still unburdened that his greatest regret was not having sought out his friend’s mother to talk. “What I really said was the day it happened that I didn’t talk to his mother”, said VK, before revealing the reason for this posture. “I went to the police station, after I learned that I was going to die here in São Paulo. I was left without a cell phone, without discernment, without knowing what to do. Everything that happened I waited, God and man’s Justice proved it. So I just want peace”, declared.

The singer continued saying that he still wants to have the opportunity to speak with MC Kevin’s mother, Valquíria Nascimento. “I haven’t talked to his mother until today because he was threatened. It was a mess. I left my cell phone at the police station, came to São Paulo, stayed at a friend’s house. Night turned to day so fast, my mind went crazy. I apologize to his mother, I want to reach out to her, talk looking her in the eye, ask for forgiveness, listen to what she has to say. Take away that weight that’s in her and that’s inside of me”, vented.

MC VK also clarified his decision to remain silent throughout all these months. “I didn’t want to go head-on, expose myself, I’m not used to this parade of stories, I didn’t even know how to express myself in the beginning. And to whom I owe satisfaction is to aunt [Valquíria]. The one I want to see in person, look her in the eye and talk about everything that happened in detail, the way she wants to hear, is her aunt. I owe her satisfaction, a hug, a lot, for the love that her son felt for me and for the love I felt for her son, which was sincere”, finished the funkeiro, making public his desire to talk to Kevin’s mother.