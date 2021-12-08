MC VK on shelving investigations into MC Kevin’s death: ‘God has tasted and men’s justice too’ | Rio de Janeiro

Notified. That’s how Victor Elias Fontenelle, the MC VK, opened a series of videos this Tuesday (7) on his Instagram profile to talk about the allegations of involvement in the death of MC Kevin, in May of this year.

The funkeiro was one of the people who were with Kevin moments before his death and was even pointed out by other witnesses as negligent with the situation that victimized his friend.

“I had to wait in the justice of God and in the Justice of the man who proved by the investigation, by the expertise that I had no participation in anything that happened. I didn’t see what happened, from the bottom of my heart, I didn’t. People wanted me to explain what I didn’t understand. They said I sent an audio later, nothing to see. There was a false witness, who never set foot in Brazil. What I said was wrong was not having talked to his mother”, he says in one of the excerpts.

1 of 2 VK and Kevin were friends and work partners — Photo: Reproduction/Social media VK and Kevin were friends and work partners — Photo: Reproduction/Social media

Deputy says VK was never a suspect

VK’s statement comes weeks after police chief Leandro Gontijo – from the 16th DP, from Barra da Tijuca, and who is investigating the case – asked for the investigation to be closed.

“I suggested that the investigation be archived due to the unusual nature of the fact. He never figured as a suspect in anything”, said the delegate to g1.

Despite being free of investigations, VK also spoke of the weight of harassment on social networks, by friends and acquaintances who did not want to hear him at the time.

“I’m here in the utmost humility, sometimes not even knowing how to express myself properly, but I know that I have this mission. Everything I went through, I don’t want to victimize myself, but it messed with my rational, my emotional one. It was an absurd weight that I had to shut up because I wouldn’t have credibility, I wouldn’t have a voice, no one would believe me,” he said.

VK also says that of the entire episode, his only regret was that he didn’t go to Kevin’s mother, Valquíria Nascimento, to explain himself in person. He also said he wants to give her a hug.

“I haven’t talked to his mother until today because he was threatened. It was a mess. I left my cell phone at the police station, came to São Paulo, stayed at a friend’s house. Night turned to day, my mind went crazy. I apologize to his mother, I want to talk looking her in the eye, ask for forgiveness, listen to what she has to say. Take that weight off her and inside me,” he said.

Funkeiro said in a statement that he saw a friend falling

At the time he testified to the police, the MC VK claimed who “saw” when friend MC Kevin’s hands slipped off the hotel porch railing where they were staying.

“That the deponent saw when Kevin’s hands slipped; That the deponent clarifies that Kevin did not fall ‘straight’, that he was moving away from the building; That the deponent saw that Kevin hit something, as if it were a roof before falling on the ground”, is said in an excerpt of the document.

Woman who was with MC Kevin says that funkeiro jumped on the porch when he found out that his wife was looking for him

He also said that “the only reason Kevin could move to the downstairs bedroom was the fear of being discovered by Deolane” – the lawyer Deolane Calf, Kevin’s wife who was also staying at the hotel.

However, the funkeiro’s friend declared that, as far as he knew, the lawyer wasn’t in the hotel room hallway, or knocking on the door. So for Victor there is no exact reason for what happened to the funkeiro.

The confusion came after Kevin and a group of friends went to the beach, met model Bianca Dominguez and invited her to their hotel.

A woman who was in a room with Kevin said she had sex with a funkeiro

According to Victor, around 17:00 the model went with them to the hotel, and had sex with him and Kevin.