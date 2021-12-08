MDB makes official pre-candidacy of Simone Tebet for the Presidency of the Republic | Policy

The MDB made Senator Simone Tebet official this Wednesday (8) as the party’s pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in the 2022 elections. The formalization took place during an act in a hotel in Brasília.

As a result, there are at least 12 pre-candidates for the Planalto Palace already made official by the parties or not. Among these names are those of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and former Justice Minister Sergio Moro (Podemos).

Among those present at the event were the president of the MDB, Baleia Rossi; the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes; in addition to the governors of the MDB Helder Barbalho (Pará) and Ibaneis Rocha (Federal District). The presidents of PSDB, Bruno Araújo, and of União Brasil, Luciano Bivar, also attended.

The announcement that the MDB had decided to launch Simone Tebet’s pre-candidacy was made in November by the party’s president, deputy Baleia Rossi (SP).

At the time, he stated on a social network that the legend reached the conclusion that “it needs a party name for 2022”.

Simone Tebet is in her first term as a senator, having been elected in 2014, and has a law degree from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) — read details below.

During the launch of the pre-candidacy, a video of former president Michel Temer (2016-2018) was shown in which he stated that the MDB should preach the “harmony” of the country.

“To suggest to colleagues and friends of the MDB that they preach the pacification of the country, that they preach the harmony of Brazil. The Brazilian people want this. I am absolutely convinced that the people do not want people who divide the country. We, the MDB, have always preached this and I hope that senator Simone will continue in this line, which is fundamental to reveal the history of the MDB, the positions of the MDB”, stated Temer in the video.

In addition to Simone Tebet, two other senators are moving towards the 2022 election: the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG); and Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship-SE).

The Electoral Justice calendar, however, determines that the period for the parties to make the conventions and decide the candidates goes from July 20th to August 5th, 2022. The application for registration of the application must be made. until august 15.

MDB announces that Simone Tebet will be a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic

In the MDB, the name of Simone Tebet is placed as a “third way” candidacy, alternative to the candidacies of Bolsonaro and Lula.

The party, which claims to be independent in relation to the Bolsonaro administration, currently occupies the government leadership in the National Congress and in the Senate, functions performed by Eduardo Gomes (TO) and Fernando Bezerra Coelho (PE), respectively.

In the PT administration (2002-2016), the legend also occupied the government’s leadership in the Legislative.

In the 2018 elections, the MDB’s candidate for Planalto was former minister Henrique Meirelles, who obtained 1.2% of the votes.

In the second round of 2018, the legend did not support Jair Bolsonaro (then in the PSL, now in PL) nor Fernando Haddad (PT) and freed the regional directorates to make whatever choice they wanted.

2 of 2 Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), pre-candidate for President of the Republic by the MDB — Photo: Jefferson Rudy/Agência Senado Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), pre-candidate for president of the Republic by the MDB — Photo: Jefferson Rudy/Agência Senado

During the launch of the pre-candidacy, Simone Tebet said that politics is done “in the collective” and that “nobody does anything alone”.

To the members of the MDB, the pre-candidate for president also stated that the country needs a “new political architecture” and that this should be the mission of the “democrats” of the MDB and other parties.

“This mission has an urgent cry. The urgency because our people, the Brazilian people, are dying of hunger after hundreds of thousands of Brazilians have died for a neglectful, insensitive and denialist Health”, declared Simone Tebet.

“While Brazilian citizens are lacking in homes, on the street we have a scenario of total indigence. Our mission calls for urgency and is urgent,” he added.

Simone Tebet also said that the government’s current environmental policy is “disastrous” and that the government has no development plan for the country. “The government that is there creates artificial crises, but it is more serious than that: it promotes discord, polarization. In a single word, it wants to annihilate minorities,” he added.

Simone Tebet is the daughter of Ramez Tebet, former president of the Senate and Congress.

She has already been a state deputy in Mato Grosso do Sul and mayor of Três Lagoas. In 2014, she was elected for the first term in the Federal Senate. Graduated in law, the senator was president of the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) at the House.