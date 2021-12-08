Meet six young people who could gain space at Flamengo in 2022

Flamengo’s year was not what fans dreamed of: without the titles of the Brasileirão, Libertadores or the Copa do Brasil, the red-black team is looking for a new coach to resume its achievements in 2022. This Monday, the team lost by 1-0 for Santos, in a commitment to “fulfill the schedule” at the Brazilian Nationals, but the good news was and came off the bench: a new batch of young people from the club is starting to show their faces in the squad.

In recent months, Flamengo has been putting some of its revelations in the box. Natan, Vinicius Souza, Rodrigo Muniz and Lincoln were some who brought in important figures for the club’s coffers. Before that, they played an important role in the club’s cast, as today’s defensive midfielder João Gomes.

Against São Paulo, Lázaro and Matheus França won chances, as well as Thiaguinho, whom Flamengo sought at Náutico. At the bank, other revelations such as Ryan Luka and Gabriel Noga were options. With the four on the agenda, O GLOBO separated six young names for Flamengo fans to keep an eye on in 2022.

Lazarus

Lázaro (right) receives greeting from Pedro (center) Photo: AMANDA PEROBELLI / Reuters

Attacking midfielder / Attacking

19 years old

A name already well known by the fans, Lázaro has been gaining chances in the professional team since 2020. The player accumulates titles and good numbers in the U-17 and U-20 categories, in which he has always been a highlight. In 2019, he was the Brazilian U-17 champion with the Brazilian team and attracted the attention of clubs in Europe. In 2022, when he turns 20, he may gain even more chances.

Gabriel Noga

Gabriel Noga, Flamengo defender Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Defender

19 years old

Noga was one of those who received a chance at Carioca and appeared as an option on the bench against Santos. The defender made a successful duo with Natan at the beginning of the season, repeating the partnership of the youth categories. Also U-17 world champion, Noga has a contract until 2024 and doesn’t hide that Flamengo is the club of the heart. It is a possibility for a sector that is always under pressure in the rosé cast.

Matheus France

Metheus França, Flamengo midfielder Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Sock

17 years

One of the greatest jewels of the rubro-negro, França cheered the crowd at Maracanã. Skilled and top scorer, the midfielder is a phenomenon of the youth categories, moving between the under-17 and under-20 without major problems. According to the European press, he is one of the names that giants on the continent, such as Real Madrid, are eyeing for the next few years. At Flamengo, he has a contract until 2027 and a hefty fine: more than 600 million reais.

Thiaguinho

Thiaguinho, Flamengo forward Photo: Marcelo Theobald / Agência O Globo

Attacker

20 years

Thiago Fernandes, Thiago or Thiaguinho, as the young man is known, already has a background in football despite his young age. One of those who won minutes on Monday night, the player was featured in the title of Série C do Nautico, in 2019, and caught the attention of Fla, who invested around 6 million reais in his hiring. The striker had chances at Carioca, came back to Náutico on loan, but returned to Gávea to play in the under-20 team, in which he stood out. In March, he turns 21 and reaches the age of the under-20.

Ryan Luka

Ryan Luka, Flamengo striker, under-16 Photo: Disclosure/Flamengo

Attacker

18 years

The striker won his first chance with Rogério Ceni and remains a great promise of the club’s base. He was on the bench against Santos and should gain more chances in 2022. Classic center forward, disputes position in a sector with strong competition among professionals, which has Gabigol and Pedro as starter and reserve, as well as Vitor Gabriel, another spawn of the club, who consolidated itself as the third reserve.

petterson

Petterson, Flamengo forward Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

Attacker

17 years

The only one on the list that has yet to make his professional debut, the striker made headlines in August when he scored the winning goal for Brasileirão U-17 in a 4-1 rout over rival Vasco. Teammate of Matheus França and one of the highlights of the category, he can start to gain space from next season, when he turns 18 years old.