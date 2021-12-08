Meet Wolfstride, Brazilian RPG influenced by anime and k-dramas

wolfstride is a Brazilian RPG about fights between robots, three partners in crime and a “simple” mission to change the fate of the world.

But, underneath that clothing, is a game that was created little by little and with many unusual influences, by developers who were not afraid to put (and take away) new ideas while the train was running.

To learn more about the game — and behind the scenes of development — we had a chat with the creator, hey imon, who told how his favorite works and even his life influenced the project!

The beginning of “Passo de Lobo”

The story follows con artist Dominique Shade, pilot Knife Leopard, and mechanic Duke — who together participate in giant mecha battles. However, it was not always like this.

Originally, Shade would be the pilot, and Knife would be the rival. But plans changed when Ota created Knife’s first art and was impressed by the look, so he decided to extend his role. “It was supposed to be disposable. But then I made an art of him smiling with longer hair, and he was too cool to leave the story! So, he became the pilot”, he explains.

The way ideas changed during development for the pieces to fall into place was a frequent occurrence. Ota even joked that “he only knew about 20% of what he was doing, the rest was accident or workaround”.

Even the idea of ​​having robots, something crucial in the story now, emerged as a “solution” for the game not to end up with so many characters.

“I wanted to create a game about monsters that would attack Earth, and the only line of defense would be an army of very incompetent people. The idea started to grow a lot and, in order not to have so many people in the game, I decided to put everyone in a ‘robot’”.

The title was also changed. When it started to be developed in 2016, the game was called Corona Black, thanks to a song by the band Nine Inch Nails. But the coronavirus pandemic happened, and the studio decided to change the title to “Wolfstride” — “wolf step” in free translation, which speaks directly to protagonist Shade’s personality.

Influences and more influences!

“I’ve tried to put in everything I’ve absorbed during my entire life”, is how Ota describes the influences that helped wolfstride to take shape.

However, the main one was accidental: the classic Cowboy Bebop. The developer explained that he had no intention of taking inspiration from the anime, but that it ended up happening naturally, as it is one of his favorite pieces.

“Cowboy Bebop is one of the few works that tells the truth about life and, despite the problems, everything is more beautiful because it is exactly as it is. And I hope that one day I can make something that touches people like this anime touched me. So it wasn’t a reference I chose, I just couldn’t get rid of it.”

But bebop it wasn’t the only anime that inspired it. redline it was also a reference for the creation of art and of Duke, and there is also a little bit of Yu Yu Hakusho and The Knights of the Zodiac in the plot of wolfstride.

Robot fights are based on turn-based combat, which was built as a simplified version of the classic Final Fantasy Tactics, within the miraculous universe of wolfstride. In addition to having a small dose of inspiration in Person 4.

Ota also said that, to relax during the game’s development, he looked for something different from his routine. Until he found the k-dramas, the Korean dramas. The result was no different: many of the k-dramas also ended up between the lines of the game!

“The dialogues, the characters and that innocent vibe (especially in the novels) is something that captivated me a lot. The k-dramas that influenced me the most were Reply 1988 and Hospital + Playlist. They always had scenes with the characters just interacting with each other, playing something or talking about anything. And that really influenced the writing of the game.”

A monochromatic identity

wolfstride is a game with a fully monochromatic aesthetic — that is, in black and white.

And there is a curious reason behind the choice: the main developers, Ota and his brother, Paulo, are color blind, which made the task of coloring the animations more laborious. So, to maximize the small team’s production time and, at the same time, give the project identity, they decided to use only black and white colors.

“I’m colorblind and I was tired of accidentally painting people green,” explains Ota, without putting humor aside. “My brother is also colorblind, and he was responsible for the animations. As it was just the two of us working on the project at the beginning, this decision made it a lot faster. And I knew that if we got it right, it could turn our identity as artists around.”

wolfstride was released this Tuesday (7) and is now available for PC.