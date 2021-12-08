Mega-Sena accumulates and prize rises to R$40 million; check the numbers

RIO — Caixa held this Tuesday night the draw for the 2,435 Mega-Sena contest, with a prize of R$ 34,440,791.34 million. The dozens drawn were: 05 – 22 – 30 – 32 – 33 – 36. Nobody got the six dozens right and the accumulated prize rose to an estimated value of R$ 40 million.

In all, 46 bettors hit five dozen and will pocket R$ 46.9 thousand. Another 3,051 bettors hit four dozen and will win R$1,000.

This was the first of three competitions scheduled for this week, called the Mega-Week of Christmas. Exceptionally, draws are also planned for this Thursday and this Saturday.

The draw this Tuesday was held in a new space at Loterias Caixa, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. There was live transmission, from 8 pm, through the institution’s social networks.

Bets for the mega-Sena can be placed until 7 pm on the days of the contests at accredited lottery houses, over the internet or in the lottery application. The minimum guess costs R$4.50. In addition to the six-number minimum bet, which pays the jackpot, you can still win prizes by matching four or five numbers.

The drawing for the 5,724 Quina contest was also held this Tuesday, with a cumulative prize of R$ 5,918,476.21. The tens drawn were: 22 – 35 – 45 – 48 – 76.

Mega of the Turn

With a prize that can reach R$ 350 million, the biggest in the history of the lottery, Mega-Sena da Virada is already receiving bets. Caixa Econômica Federal will draw the jackpot on December 31st. The contest will be number 2440.

As this is a special contest, the prize does not accumulate. If there is no hit for the six tens, the value will be divided among the five tens correctors. The promised amount is greater than that of 2020, when Caixa estimated the premium at R$300 million.

Bets can be placed at lottery outlets across the country, via the Loterias Caixa app or via the internet. The value of the single bet, with 6 numbers, is R$ 4.50. Remember that bets must be made with a specific Mega da Virada wheel.

Estimates made by Caixa show that if the lucky one takes the jackpot alone, if he invests the money in savings, he will have an income of R$1.5 million a month, still enough money to buy 40 mansions for R$8.75 million each.