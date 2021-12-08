Mega-Sena, contest 2435: result | lotteries

O 2,435 Mega-Sena contest can pay one prize of BRL 37 million for whoever hits the six tens. The draw takes place at 20:00 this Tuesday (7) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê bus terminal, in the city of São Paulo. The minimum bet costs R$4.50 and can also be placed over the internet until 7pm – find out how to do it.

See the dozens drawn: 05 – 22 – 30 – 32 – 33 – 36.

The apportionment has not yet been disclosed by Caixa.

This week, the Mega-Sena will be raffled this Tuesday, Thursday (9) and Saturday (11).

VIDEO: See how Mega-Sena betting works

To bet on Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (GMT), at any lottery in the country or online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For the simple bet, with only six tens, with a price of R$ 4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,033, according to Caixa.

