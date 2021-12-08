Melatonin arrives at pharmacies; know how the substance helps sleep

For years, melatonin has been popularized as an auxiliary treatment for those who have problems sleeping and now it reaches pharmacies across the country after being approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), in October, as a supplement to feed.

Before that, the substance was only sold in prescription drug stores.

Credit: Lanasphotos/istockMelatonin is now sold in regular pharmacies without a prescription

Synthetic melatonin is primarily indicated for adults 55 years and older to help with short-term sleep problems.

In the correct dosage, it helps in the total time or quality of sleep and also in preventing and reducing the effects of “jet lag” in those who travel and have their biological clock out of sync due to time zones.

Contraindication and care

Even with melatonin being sold without a prescription, caution is needed, as excessive consumption can be harmful to health, and cause problems such as cognitive impairment, pressure drop and irritability.

It is important to know that this hormone is naturally produced by our body and simple adjustments in the sleep routine can stimulate this natural production, such as avoiding smartphones, tablets, computers and the television itself before going to bed. (See more tips for better sleep here)

The substance is contraindicated for pregnant women, nursing women, children and people involved in activities that require constant attention.

Anvisa warns that people with illnesses or who use medication should consult their doctor before starting to use the substance.

How does melatonin work?

If you’re considering using melatonin for sleep, it’s important to understand exactly how it works.

Most people’s bodies produce enough natural melatonin to sleep on its own. This hormone is produced by the pineal gland (located in the brain) shortly after dark, peaking in the early morning hours and decreasing during the day.

However, those who have more difficulties or work at night and sleep during the day can benefit from the use of this supplement in the short term.

Synthetic melatonin acts as a sleep inducer, aiding in the sleep-wake cycle (also called the “biological clock”).

Credit: Scharvik/istockMelatonin is a hormone that helps regulate sleep.

common side effects

These common side effects happen to more than 1 in 100 people. Are they:

feeling sleepy or tired during the day

headache

stomach pain or nausea (nausea)

feel dizzy

irritability

dry mouth

dry or itchy skin

pain in arms or legs

strange dreams or night sweats

Serious Side Effects

Serious side effects are rare and occur in fewer than 1 in 1,000 people. Are they: