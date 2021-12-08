Messi beats Pelé in official career goals; See comparison between the two legends and the controversies about the account

Messi scored twice in PSG’s rout over Club Brugge, this Tuesday, in the Champions League group stage, and reached 758 official goals in his career

Tuesday (7) brought another special night of Champions League for Lionel Messi. With the two goals in the victory over Club Brugge, in Paris, the ace of the PSG arrived at 758 career goals and surpassed Pele’s mark in official games.

The numbers are from the RSSSF website (Rec.Sport.Soccer Statistics Foundation), one of the most used for the use of this artillery data. But like any such comparison, there are, of course, controversies.

Pelé has an incredible 1,283 goals in his career, adding up all the games with the shirts of saints, New York Cosmos and Brazilian Team. It turns out that, by the criterion of official matches, a good part of the goals were “lost”, as ESPN.com.br showed almost a year ago.

Thus, in the RSSSF list, Pelé appears with 757 goals. There are 643 with Santos, 77 with the Brazilian team and another 37 with Cosmos, the last club in his career, at the end of the 1970s.

The King still had, a few months ago, ten more goals in official matches, but these were not considered for counting.

One was for the Military Team, in 1959, and nine were for the São Paulo team, between 1959 and 1962 – a period in which he defended Santos. The “review” removed these 10 goals, now considering only official goals by clubs (Santos and Cosmos) or by the Brazil.

Messi, who has nothing to do with it, has 672 goals for the Barcelona, 80 for the selection of Argentina and another six by Paris Saint-Germain. The total sum therefore comes to 758.

It is the second time that the Argentine has surpassed the Brazilian in similar accounts. That’s because, in December 2020, when he was still working for Barça, Messi passed Pelé’s mark as top scorer for a single club – again counting official matches. Santos, however, spoke out against the record, as the King scored 1,091 goals with the Alvinegra shirt.

Messi celebrates goal in Champions League ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

And now, who’s ahead?

The PSG striker, however, still appears far from his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo, as the Portuguese reached 801 goals in his career a few days ago, also only considering official games. The two must fight an intense battle over who ends his career with the record.

In addition to Cristiano Ronaldo, two more names appear “in the way” of Messi. The first is Josef Bican, whose numbers are uncertain, and the second is the Brazilian Romario.

There are lists in which the Austrian appears with 759 goals (one above Messi, therefore), others that consider 805 goals (a number used by FIFA, by the way) and also the more generous version, made by the Czech Federation, with 821 goals. Bican played between 1931 and 1955, at a time when statistics definitely didn’t matter as much as they do today. And, of course, the documentation of facts was much more balanced.

Romário, on the other hand, according to the RSSSF’s count, has 762 goals, despite having, in his personal accounts, surpassed the barrier of one thousand before officially ending his career in 2008.