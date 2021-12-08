Michael Jackson, Tarantino, Axl Rose and other celebrities stayed at Maksoud Plaza; see list | São Paulo

Share this news on WhatsApp

The hotel operated at 20% capacity and could not withstand the financial losses caused by closure during the most critical period of the pandemic. According to HM Hotels, administrator of Maksoud and Hidroservice Engenharia, controller of the hotel, the last guests left the unit at noon on Monday (6).

North American director and actor Quentin Tarantino, aged 29, during an interview at the Hotel Maksoud Plaza, in São Paulo, in October 2006 — Photo: Márcia Zoet/Estadão Conteúdo/Arquivo

Opened in 1979, the hotel was the city’s first five-star hotel. Among the distinguished guests, the story of singer Axl Rose, lead singer of the band Guns N’ Roses, is famous.

In December 1992, he was irritated by the presence of reporters at the hotel and threw a chair from the mezzanine, at dawn, towards journalists who were on the ground floor.

The building was one of the first in the country to have an atrium lobby and panoramic elevators. In 1981, Frank Sinatra performed at the hotel’s Grand Hall. Later, in 2015, the artist was honored with the creation of the Frank Bar. The place came to occupy a position in the list of the 100 best bars in the world.

The American singer Sheryl Crow gives a press conference at the Maksoud Plaza Hotel, in São Paulo, in November 1995 — Photo: Silvio Ribeiro/Estadão Conteúdo/Arquivo

The place was frequented by more famous singers. It was there that Michael Jackson stayed in 1993, when he was in São Paulo to perform at the Estádio do Morumbi, in the South Zone of the capital.

The American singer Sheryl Crow gave a press conference at the Hotel Maksoud Plaza, in São Paulo, in November 1995.

Maksoud Hotel in SP — Photo: Instagram Hotel Maksoud/reproduction

Another guest who took advantage of Maksoud’s premises for interviews was director Quentin Tarantino, famous for films like Pulp Fiction Kill Bill. He stayed at the hotel in October 2006.

There is also a recording of the Egyptian actor Omar Sharif during an interview at the Maksoud Plaza Hotel, in March 1981. His best-known role is that of the protagonist in “Doctor Zhivago”. Sharif was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting role for “Lawrence of Arabia.”

Portrait of Egyptian actor Omar Sharif during an interview at Hotel Maksoud Plaza, in São Paulo, in March 1981 — Photo: Mario Leite/Estadão Content

Over the past 42 years, Brazilian artists have also stayed at Maksoud Plaza, especially in the 70s and 80s, like João Gilberto. There are records of concerts by Gonzaguinha and Martinho da Vila.

Maksoud Plaza also hosted Princes Rainier and Albert, of Monaco, the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Margareth Thatcher, the Rolling Stones, Ray Charles, the French actress Catherine Deneuve and the Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar, among many others.

Customers who had future bookings will be refunded. HM Hotels says it will continue in the hospitality segment, using the Maksoud Plaza brand. The company is looking for partners for a project with the brand at a new address.

Singer and composer Gonzaguinha is seen during a concert at Maksoud Plaza, in São Paulo, in August 1988 — Photo: Sérgio Amaral/Estadão Conteúdo/Arquivo

In the 1980s and 1990s, 150 Night Club was one of the most sought after venues in Brazil. Musicians such as Tom Jobim, Julio Iglesias, Bobby Short, Alberta Hunter, Etta James, Billy Eckstine, Buddy Guy and Dorival Caymmi performed memorable concerts at the venue.

In 2015, Frank Bar opened and entered the list of the best bars in the world, according to World’s 50 Best Bars.

Portrait of the singer and composer Martinho da Vila during a concert at Maksoud Plaza, in São Paulo, July 1987 — Photo: Norma Albano/Estadão Conteúdo/Arquivo

Last year, due to debts, the administrator of Maksoud and Hidroservice Engenharia filed a request for judicial recovery valued at R$ 81 million, excluding tax debts, with the São Paulo Courts.

With the judicial reorganization, the companies were able to reduce and lengthen the payment term of debts, using properties that made up the group’s assets.

The debts included in the recovery were reduced by half and paid in installments for up to 23 years – with the exception of labor credits, which will be paid in up to 12 months.

The group also renegotiated other debts inherited by HM Hotels that were not included in the process, such as tax debts.

The group’s total federal fiscal indebtedness was reduced by more than 60% and the remaining balance in installments in up to 10 years.

In the case of the hotel, the building and its land were purchased in 2011, in an auction by the Labor Court, to pay the group’s labor debts.

The auction, however, was suspended by the courts, and the parties reached an agreement to end the legal dispute. The group will continue with the brand, but the building should be delivered by the end of the year.

