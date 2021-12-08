Microsoft with three games in the Top 10 of 2021, according to Metacritic • Eurogamer.pt

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Microsoft with three games in the Top 10 of 2021, according to Metacritic • Eurogamer.pt 7 Views

Forza Horizon 5 has the best score.

Halo Infinite is the last big release of 2021 and with that concluded, review platforms can finally take a fair and comprehensive balance of 2021 videogames.

In 2021, Microsoft was the publisher that stood out more positively, both in Metacritic and in OpenCritic. If we look at Metacritic’s top 2021 best games, Microsoft has three entries (actually, there are four, Forza Horizon 5 comes with two versions).

In Metacritic’s Top 10 Best of 2021, Microsoft has Forza Horizon 5 with 92, Psychonauts 2 with 92, and Microsoft Flight Simulator with 90. It is the publisher with the most games in the Top 10.

If we look at OpenCritic, the picture is slightly different. Forza Horizon 5 ranks as the top-scoring game of 2021 (again at 92), followed by Cupid Parasite for Nintendo Switch, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

Psychonauts appears in the Open Critic Top 10 in sixth place, with 89 points. Other standout games are Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in eighth place with 88 and Monster Hunter Rise in tenth (also 88).

As for Halo Infinite, at the moment the Xbox Series X version has 86 on Metacritic. The game has the same score on OpenCritic.

xbox_games_metacritic_2021

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Samsung makes faux pas and reveals Galaxy S21 FE design ahead of time | Cell phone

Samsung stirred up fans awaiting the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE by posting information …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved