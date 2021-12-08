Microsoft with three games in the Top 10 of 2021, according to Metacritic • Eurogamer.pt

Halo Infinite is the last big release of 2021 and with that concluded, review platforms can finally take a fair and comprehensive balance of 2021 videogames.

In 2021, Microsoft was the publisher that stood out more positively, both in Metacritic and in OpenCritic. If we look at Metacritic’s top 2021 best games, Microsoft has three entries (actually, there are four, Forza Horizon 5 comes with two versions).

In Metacritic’s Top 10 Best of 2021, Microsoft has Forza Horizon 5 with 92, Psychonauts 2 with 92, and Microsoft Flight Simulator with 90. It is the publisher with the most games in the Top 10.

If we look at OpenCritic, the picture is slightly different. Forza Horizon 5 ranks as the top-scoring game of 2021 (again at 92), followed by Cupid Parasite for Nintendo Switch, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

Psychonauts appears in the Open Critic Top 10 in sixth place, with 89 points. Other standout games are Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in eighth place with 88 and Monster Hunter Rise in tenth (also 88).

As for Halo Infinite, at the moment the Xbox Series X version has 86 on Metacritic. The game has the same score on OpenCritic.



