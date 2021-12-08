Mila Moreira died of cardiac arrest after gastroenteritis; what is the relationship? – 12/07/2021

Actress Mila Moreira died yesterday (6), at 75 years old. The information was confirmed by the Hospital CopaStar, in the south zone of Rio, where she was hospitalized.

Initially, the cause of death was not disclosed. Later, friend and actress Lilia Cabral shared on her Instagram profile that Mila had died of a sudden illness. Globo, however, explained that the actress died after suffering cardiac arrest from gastroenteritis.

The actress’s body will be cremated in the memorial located in the port area of ​​Rio de Janeiro, according to information from TV Globo.

What is gastroenteritis?

Also called gastroenterocolitis, gastroenteritis is an acute inflammation caused by a virus (the famous “virus”, usually caused by some type of the Enterovirus genus) or bacteria that tends to evolve quickly.

Nausea, vomiting, severe cramps and diarrhea are the main symptoms, but the person may experience dizziness, malaise and a low-grade fever as well. When caused by bacteria, gastroenterocolitis also causes a high fever and bloody diarrhea.

Inflammation usually lasts between three and five days, but symptoms—especially diarrhea—can last for up to 15 days. The most common is that the frame regresses on its own. There are no drugs to cure the problem, only to alleviate the symptoms.

Gastroenteritis and cardiac arrest: what is the relationship?

However, if vomiting and diarrhea continue for more than three days, it is important to seek medical help as loss of fluid can lead to dehydration, a problem that can be especially dangerous for children and seniors over 65 — as was the case with Mila.

“Diarrhea causes a person to eliminate water and electrolytes that are important for body functions, such as potassium”, explains João Vicente da Silveira, doctor in cardiology and physician at the Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo.

Important for muscle contraction, potassium is a mineral that, when low in the body, can cause symptoms such as fatigue and even an imbalance in the heart rate. “This, associated with other preexisting conditions, such as narrowing of blood vessels, hypertension and a family history of heart problems, increases the risk of the patient suffering arrhythmias and even cardiac arrest”, explains the expert.

He warns, however, that this is not a common situation. “A young person, for example, is more likely to recover than an elderly person, who already has a natural wear of the body or other comorbidities due to age”, says the cardiologist.

Therefore, it is important that illnesses considered simple —such as viral illnesses— or any other malaise are monitored by doctors, especially when children and the elderly are affected, as the situation can quickly turn to the worst. “It’s important to at least talk about the symptoms with someone you trust or a doctor you trust, and not be undervalued, no matter how simple,” he says.

* with article information published on 01/07/2020.