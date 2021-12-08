Mila Moreira’s friend Lilia Cabral reveals the cause of the actress’ death

Gabriel Ellias – Special for Uai

posted on 12/07/2021 15:42



Lilia Cabral and Mila Moreira – (credit: Reproduction/Assembly)

This Monday (06/12), the death of actress and model Mila Moreira took friends and admirers by surprise. Faced with the sad news, several artists manifested themselves on social media about the loss.

Lília Cabral vented about the death of her friend, who was 75 years old. According to Lília, she would have been the victim of a sudden illness. On Instagram, the actress published a text lamenting the death and saying she was in shock.

“I can’t believe it. Sad day today, sad today for many friends, because Mila was adored by so many! I’m in shock, and devastated,” he said. So, Lilia still said that Mila was fine. “She was not sick, and a sudden illness led to this beautiful woman who was an example and inspiration to many women,” he said.

“Dear Mila, you know how much I like you, I will continue to love you, remembering many fun moments, remembering all the advice and teachings. Dear Mila, know that you will be sorely missed. I leave my affection to the family and friends. Thank you Mila for everything,” he completed the text.

According to O Globo, she was hospitalized at CopaStar Hospital, in Rio de Janeiro, which confirmed the artist’s death. The cause of death has yet to be released. Mila spent the last weekend with close friends in Paraty, Rio de Janeiro and felt sick from Saturday to Sunday.

Mila died in hospital CopaStar, in Rio de Janeiro. She will be cremated next Tuesday (07/12) at the Memorial do Carmo cemetery, in Rio de Janeiro. Before, there will be a wake for the actress’ family and friends.