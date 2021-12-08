Mileide says Solange uses personal life to attack

After hearing Rico Melquiades criticize Bil Araújo’s actions, Mileide Mihaile said that she still can’t digest that Solange Gomes uses the issue of having her son’s pension with Wesley Safadão up to date to accuse her of not needing money in the game.

After Friday, the scandal she made here and threw it at me, distorting everything. Honestly, on the day that is my moment to speak, I will speak, defend myself and go up. The way she did on Friday, I watched and I couldn’t believe the height of this championship.

Rico Melquiades agreed with his colleague in confinement and classified the attitude of the ex-Gugu bath as desperation to try to go to the final of “A Fazenda 2021”.

Guys, I’m not desperate to win the program. I want to win, but I’m not desperate and I’m not going over anyone. I think it’s too low to say what the person has or doesn’t have. It’s a low game.

“That’s what she said: she’s not even worried about her, she’s worried about her son, her ex-husband who has a wife and a family. She never talked about her daughter”, pointed out Aline Mineiro.

I never spoke. I don’t have the courage to hurt the other like that. Putting in mother, father, son, ex and past, I’m just evaluating things here.
Mileide Mihaile.

Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife says she understands that Solange Gomes gathered as much information as possible from each pawn before confinement to attack when she felt threatened in the game.

Solange accuses me of passing the show cross-legged and throwing my hair… Guys, it seems she has a nasty script prepared for each person and just waits for the moment for her to try to destroy and make the person curse her.

