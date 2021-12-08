Mileide’s team reveals the destination of the pension she receives from Safadão

After the pension that Mileide Mihaile receives from ex-husband, wesley naughty, become the subject of ‘A Fazenda 13’, the influencer’s team manifested itself, revealing what is the destination of the money received by the pawn. The pronouncement came after Solange Gomes and Dayane Mello stated that the businesswoman is supported by her ex.

According to the famous press office, the comments made by Solange and Dayane Mello, last weekend, regarding child support and influencer’s involvement with Wesley Safadão, they are totally “unfounded and macho”.

“At no point in her life Mileide was involved in a relationship of interest. Those who follow her on social networks and within the program itself clearly see clean conduct and preserved character. Mileide is a person who is faithful to her feelings, emanating affection and affection in all her attitudes. To point out that your first and only marriage was with the intentions of fame and money is completely wrong. And it offends Mileide’s reputation. So much so that, it is public knowledge that at the time they met, in 2005, Wesley shared the same financial situation as Mileide. Overturning any malicious speculation regarding this union.”, started the note.

pension destination

The statement adds that, the money received by the businesswoman is destined for the future of the couple’s son, eleven-year-old Yhudy.

“On matters related to alimony, it is important to emphasize that it is not a whim or a way to get rich. It is a right provided for and granted by law! Questioning the credibility of the destination of the financial amount in question is a sexist attitude. That calls into question the very reason for the existence of civil law. All money received has always been and will continue to be earmarked exclusively for Mileide’s son, little eleven-year-old Yhudy. The amount, once deposited, is directed to a savings account. Which will be released to Yhudy as soon as he turns 18.”, informed the staff of the worker.

“Mileide Struggled for Financial Independence”

Finally, the peoa’s team added that the businesswoman has always fought for her financial independence. and never depended on her ex-husband’s money for a living.

“Since her adolescence, Mileide struggled for her financial independence. Migrating to Fortaleza and following her dream of being a dancer in great forró bands. For nearly two decades, Mileide has worked tirelessly to provide the best possible living conditions for her entire family. Like her mother, Doralice, and her relatives who still reside in the state of Maranhão. His participation in the reality show is living proof of this fact. Mileide seeks the ultimate grand prize for her son, mother, grandparents, and the rest of her family. Her fight represents all the women who continue to fight for the right to have their voice heard and their name recognized. Regardless of the judgments of a society that insists on diminishing them.”, concluded the statement.