Ministry to deliver 100,000 doses of the flu vaccine on Wednesday, says Saúde do RJ | Rio de Janeiro

The State Department of Health of Rio de Janeiro informed this Tuesday night (7) that they should arrive in the state, on Wednesday (8), 100,000 doses of flu vaccine . The folder attributed the confirmation to the Ministry of Health.

There is still no information on how the division of the new lot for the 92 municipalities will be done, according to the secretariat. The distribution is scheduled for this Wednesday (8) at the General Storage Coordination, in Niterói, in the Metropolitan Region, at a time yet to be defined.

For five days, the flu vaccination in Rio has been paralyzed due to lack of doses. According to the municipality, the resumption of immunization depends on the arrival of a new shipment from the federal folder.

Vaccination against Covid continues as normal. On Tuesday, the booster dose was applied to people who are 58 years of age or older.

Rio has not yet received a new shipment of flu shots

While the doses do not arrive, in the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) in the city, the measures announced by the authorities have not resolved the overcrowding. And the population continues on the pilgrimage for assistance.

With difficulty in getting care, many people wait hours and sometimes leave without seeing the doctor. Not even the tents set up by the State Health Department are keeping up with the demand.

Influenza cases fill health facilities in the state and capital.

On Monday (6), a patient fainted on the waiting list at Marshal Hermes’ UPA. He was helped by other patients who were awaiting care.

The waiting room was packed and people were waiting their turn to see a doctor sitting or lying down in the garden outside the UPA.

“I just received care this morning. My daughter with flu symptoms. They just gave her an injection and that’s it. They didn’t do a Covid test. People have been waiting since yesterday,” said resident Alex, who arrived at 8pm on Monday (6) at the unit and only managed to be seen about ten hours later, at 6 am this Tuesday (7).

The recommendation of the Health Departments is that people with mild flu symptoms seek primary care units and tents.

The Municipal Health Department informed that it will open on Wednesday (8), at 7:50 am, the first “care center for patients with flu syndrome” in the Olympic Village of Complexo do Alemão.

The objective is to reinforce assistance to the population during the influenza outbreak that occurs in the city. The municipality estimates that the unit receives up to 500 patients a day.