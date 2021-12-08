Misunderstanding marks start of ticket sales for América-MG x São Paulo | São Paulo

A misunderstanding marked the opening of ticket sales for the game between América-MG and São Paulo, valid for the 38th and final round of the Brazilian Championship.

The Minas Gerais club even announced the absence of the São Paulo fan at the Independência stadium this Thursday, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time); however, it issued a new statement and announced the start of sales for 10:00 am this Wednesday.

According to the first statement from the Minas Gerais club, the São Paulo board had not requested visitor tickets for this midweek game.

– We inform you that, for the match that will be played against São Paulo-SP, there will be no ticket sales to the visiting fans, as there was no request by the opposing team, pursuant to art. 87 of the General Regulation of Competitions of the CBF – justified the América-MG.

The club from Minas also reinforced that the request was made only this Tuesday afternoon, at a meeting between directors of the two clubs. São Paulo, on the other hand, claims that such request was made on November 26th.

1 of 2 Fan from São Paulo has been present at Morumbi since the return of the public — Photo: Marcos Ribolli A São Paulo fan has been present at Morumbi since the return of the public — Photo: Marcos Riboli

In the aforementioned article, São Paulo should have manifested up to three working days before the match was held through a letter addressed to América-MG, with a copy to the federations involved and to the CBF competitions board.

In this specific case of the final round of Brasileirão, the deadline expired last Monday, the date of São Paulo’s victory by 3-1 over Juventude, in Morumbi.

The ge report heard people connected to the São Paulo board, who treated the case as a “misunderstanding”. The club itself received a load of tickets for partner-fans and was waiting for a different position from América-MG, as happened in the late afternoon.

São Paulo fans played a fundamental role in the reaction that allowed the club to get rid of any chance of relegation, according to coach Rogério Ceni.

In an interview given on Monday, the coach thanked them for their support during the games at home, despite the protest against the athletes after the positive result against Juventude.

– The fans were the fuel of this team in Morumbi. Despite this embarrassment that we went through, the fan did not give up on the club, due to its history and passion. We are very grateful for the fans who came to support us – said the São Paulo coach.

– They sang all the time, just left it to the last minute to give the perspective of what they think. It is the right of expression – concluded Rogério Ceni.