Moro cites maneuver, Lula’s allies celebrate and opponents criticize decision

After the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) recognized the statute of limitations in the process involving former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the case of the Guarujá triplex, politicians spoke on Tuesday (7) about the decision.

Former judge and former justice minister Sergio Moro (Podemos) said that “legal maneuvers have buried for good” the case of the Guarujá triplex.

“Legal maneuvers buried the Lula Triplex case, accused in Lava Jato, for good. Corruption crimes should be indefinite, as the damage caused to society, which dies due to lack of adequate health, which does not advance in education, can never be repaired”, he wrote in a social network.

On Twitter, former prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol said that the filing request “is not based on an alleged collusion that has never been recognized by any court in the country, but rather on the statute of limitations for crimes due to the delay of justice and the age of the former -president”.

Former president of the Novo party, João Amoêdo, classified the MPF’s decision as “impunity” that “won in court”. “Impunity won in court. We cannot let him win at the polls in 2022 either”, he said.

Federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (DEM-SP) mentioned “impunity” by social networks. “Unfortunately, impunity won another victory in Brazil. The MPF recognized the statute of limitations in the Lula triplex case. This does not mean that he was acquitted, only that the deadline for prosecuting this crime has expired,” he said.

Allies of the former president commemorated the decision that closed the case, classifying the filing as a victory for the PT.

Federal Deputy Maria do Rosário (PT-RS) classified the case as “fake the triplex”. “And the moral damages against Lula with this fake triplex? And what did they do with Dona Marisa [ex-mulher de Lula, morta em fevereiro de 2017]? Who erases suffering?”, he concluded.

Federal deputy Paulo Pimenta (PT-RS) stated that “the lie of Moro and Dallagnol (former attorney and head of Lava Jato) fell apart.”

“Lula wins another one in court and MPF recognizes statute of limitations in the triplex case. Moro and Dallagnol’s lie definitely falls apart.”

Archiving the triplex case

The Federal District Attorney’s Office spoke on Monday (6) for the filing of the Guarujá triplex case, which involves 76-year-old former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office pointed out the statute of limitations for crimes that would have been committed by the former president. Prosecutor Marcia Brandão Zollinger pointed to the extinction of the punishment of the former president for crimes of corruption and money laundering. That decision makes it impossible to file a new complaint.

“As for the imputations related to the payment of renovation, concealment and concealment of the ownership of apartment 164-A, triplex, and of the beneficiary of the reforms carried out, the occurrence of the extinction of the punishment by the prescription of the State punitive claim in relation to the septuagenarians investigated is verified, namely Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (born 10/06/1945), José Adelmário Pinheiro Filho (born 29/09/1951) and Agenor Franklin Magalhães Medeiros (born 08/06/1948)”, states the document of the Public ministry.